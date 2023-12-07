Is capitalism killing the holiday spirit? Support small businesses instead.

This article is written by a student writer from each campus at Pace chapter.

Holidays promote overconsumption and corporate greed, resulting in massive amounts of waste. Carbon emissions, fast fashion shopping and single-use plastics have lasting harmful effects on our environment. To combat these harmful practices, support and buy from small businesses as opposed to big businesses. Here’s a list of five online small businesses where you’re sure to find holiday gifts to suit anyone’s tastes.

For your pop culture-loving friend: buggirl200

For all your unique and cool clothing needs, Buggirl200 creates shirts and accessories that feature all of our favorite pop culture icons. From Taylor Swift to Larry David, there are a variety of collections, all with quirky phrases and/or pictures. Madison Sinclair, owner and creator of BugGirl200, prints all of her designs to order. From personal experience, I can say that the quality is remarkable and the t-shirts and tank tops are comfortable.

For the friend who is never seen without an accessory: light year jewelry

Since jewelery is a popular gift, it is important to ensure that it is ethically sourced and manufactured. Light Years Jewelry does a great job of sourcing small-batch jewelry that anyone will love to receive. Everything is curated from their local area in North Carolina. They have a large section of birthstone jewelery which can make jewelery giving more personalised. All of their pieces are also reasonably priced, making them more accessible to everyone.

For the friend who loves a good scent: The New Savant

After jewelry, candles are one of the best gifts to receive. New Savant is a small batch candle company that produces locally in a studio in Brooklyn. Everything from their wicks to their fragrances are ethically sourced and sustainable, making for a guilt-free gift. The containers are also adorable, mimicking paint tins. Once again, the price of their candles is well worth all the time and care that goes into them.

For the friend building her own capsule wardrobe: Ratboi

Ratboi is a woman-owned company that creates cotton original products, all of which are ethically made. Based in Ventura, California, all of their pieces are timeless and the quality reflects it; They’re made to last, not to be replaced with every trend cycle. Ratboi prides itself on transparency in pricing, with customers only paying what the item costs in terms of construction and materials. If I could, I would own one of everything on their website, because many of my favorite things found in my own wardrobe are from them.

To the friend whose apartment is a gallery: Libby Haines

Libby Haynes is an Australian artist who creates remarkable oil paintings. On her website, she offers a large collection of prints, which are more budget-friendly than original pieces. Libby Haines is the owner and operator of her business, and her husband builds and frames all of their pieces. He lives out of his home in Melbourne, Australia. It is ensured that all paint and frames are ethical and sustainable. His paintings are full of vibrant and eccentric colors, which match the wonderful tablescapes he depicts. The only reason I haven’t bought one for myself is because I can’t decide which one to buy – I just like them all.

All these brands will not only make you feel guilt-free but will also make your gifts feel more meaningful. Gift giving is more fun when you don’t feel like you’re fueling overconsumption and massive waste production. All of these brands pride themselves on the quality of their products, making them last longer than their fast fashion counterparts. Recipients appreciate the uniqueness and intimacy that comes with a gift that is more personalized rather than mass-produced. While giving gifts this year, keep quality over quantity in mind.

