Is Calvinism a religion or philosophy?

Calvinism is an important branch of Protestant Christianity that took root during the controversial period of the Reformation. Yet, beyond this, Calvinism extends its reach, offering a holistic perspective that influences topics ranging from economic theory to the nature of human agency to the relationship with the Judeo-Christian God Jehovah. Is Calvinism today a set of religious beliefs, or is it a socio-economic philosophy?

The Complexity of Calvinism: A Theological and Philosophical System

Christ Carrying the Cross, by El Greco, via MET Museum, New York

A common misconception about Calvinism is that it is solely an economic philosophy. It is actually a system that embraces the pursuit of economic profit and charging interest. However, Calvinism strongly condemns the exploitation of the poor and needy in the pursuit of wealth. The virtues of hard work, thrift, and self-discipline as acts of gratitude and obedience to Jehovah are deeply rooted in Calvinism. These values ​​often pave the way to economic prosperity, but never at the expense of morality or social welfare.

John Calvin, the inspirational French figure behind Calvinism, and Jonathan Edwards, the influential American Puritan minister, emphasize this point significantly. Kelvin’s Institute of Christianity It has its roots in the Protestant canon (similar to the current evangelical Bible, with 66 books), including how to care for the poor, how to treat your employees, how to protect and maximize your personal property, and how to share. There are abundant references to one’s community benefit. in kelvin Comments on the four last books of MosesHe says:

“The general society of mankind demands that we should not try to become rich at the expense of others.”

Similarly, Edwards, in his sermon Preciousness of time and importance of capitalizing it, urged followers to use their resources, including time and money, for the glory of God and the benefit of their fellow human beings. He mentioned,

Get the latest articles delivered to your inbox

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Please check your inbox to activate your subscription

Thank you!

“The direction of the apostle, in Eph. 4:28 This is, that we may labor with our hands to do good, that we may give to him who has need.’ But indolent men, instead of getting anything to give to someone who needs it, waste what they already have.

divine-human agency

John Calvin on his death bed, by Jean-Julien Jacot, 1850, via The Wellcome Collection

In theological circles, some critics might boil down Calvinism to one word: predestination. Certainly, Calvinism accepts what some would call “double predestination” (that some humans are destined to live in eternal bliss with Yahweh in the new heavenly-earth or under Yahweh’s wrath in hell). However, Calvinists also believe that every human being was already at risk of hell (the doctrine of total depravity). This principle echoes the view of St. Paul in his letter to the Romans

“All have sinned and fall short of the glory of God” and that “by the sin of one man all died”

(Romans 3:23 and 5:12).

Despite this, Calvinism does not ignore human agency or reject the existence of free will. Calvin himself supported the view today recognized as compatibilism. He rejected the idea of ​​free will at all due to the fallen nature of humanity, but he maintained that humans can make authentic choices and can be held accountable for them – they are not simply puppets manipulated by God.

Portrait of pastor-theologian John Calvin, c.1550, via Wikimedia Commons

Calvin was trying to hold together two ideas he believed the Bible clearly teaches: one is that humans are morally responsible for their sins; The second is that Yahweh is ultimately the first mover of anything, including human sin, as St. Paul writes in Romans 9:18–21:

“God has mercy on whom He wants to have mercy, and He hardens whom He wants to harden. Some of you will say to me: ‘Then why does God still judge us? Because who can oppose his will?’ But who are you, a human being, to talk to God? ‘Shall what has been created say to its creator, ‘Why did you make me like this?’ Does not the potter have the right to make from the same lump of clay some earthen vessels for special purposes and others for general use?”

This is where theology meets moral philosophy, and where Calvin meets his limits. in his essay Regarding God’s eternal predestinationJohn Calvin modestly writes:

“How it was determined by the foreknowledge and decree of God what would be man’s future without God, being implicated as a sharer in the blame as the author and approver of the crime, is clearly a mystery that has never failed the human mind. So excellent is my insight that I am not ashamed to admit ignorance.”

influence of calvinism

Calvinist Church, Semarang, Indonesia, By Crisco1492, via Wikimedia Commons

Calvinists promote evangelism in each person’s language (rather than Latin), heartfelt worship of Jesus, and Biblical literacy. This is contrary to Roman Catholic rituals and “authorized interpretations” of the Holy See. The Protestant trend of studying the Bible itself spread abroad and today Calvinism is on the rise in the American continent (especially in Brazil) and Asia (especially in South Korea).

In 16th-century France, despite fierce resistance, Calvinism formed the basis of the beliefs and practices of the Huguenots. In Geneva, under the leadership of Calvin, refugees from the Order of Nantes transformed the city-state into “Protestant Rome”, a symbol of Christian piety and moral discipline. In Brazil, French Huguenots wrote the first Protestant confessional document in the entire American continent, guanabara confession In 1558, he was executed for going against Roman Catholic doctrine; “This day is a testament to the zeal that Calvinism has had in seeing the free offer of the gospel spread to unreached areas”, According to systematic theologian Dr. Matthew Barrett.

In the first half of the 17th century, north-eastern Brazil was colonized by Dutch Calvinists, who were later expelled by Portuguese Catholics. The Dutch fled to North America and established a settlement that became New York City. In the 18th century United States, Calvinism played an important role during the Great Awakening, a period of religious revival and mass conversion. Calvinist preachers including Jonathan Edwards and George Whitefield were among the leading figures of the Great Awakening. He promoted a theology that emphasized God’s sovereignty, human fallibility, and the need for personal, experiential faith. The Calvinist theology he preached has significantly contributed to shaping the religious, cultural, and even political landscape of America today, as evidenced by modern Calvinist theologians such as Francis Schaeffer, Tim Keller, and John Piper.

jude-christianity

The Five Counterpoints to Arminianism, aka the Five Points of Calvinism, via christianity.com

Calvinism emerged as a movement that aimed to reform the Roman Catholic faith, drawing inspiration from early Church Fathers such as St. Augustine and Tertullian. Calvinism echoes Augustine’s views on soteriology (the teaching about salvation). Tertullian’s commitment to biblical orthodoxy and defense of Christian truth can also be seen in his strong apologetics of Calvinism.

The theological depth of Calvinism arises from its internal consistency and the complex interplay of its doctrines. Reacting to the alleged excesses and errors of the Roman Catholic Church, Calvinists affirmed five soles: Sola Scriptura (Scripture alone), Sola Fide (faith alone), Sola Gratia (grace alone), Solas Christus (Christ alone), and Soli Deo gloria (for the glory of God alone).

Furthermore, in response to the Neo-Pelagian sects within the Protestant churches, and especially the five points of Arminianism, theologians developed the five points of Calvinism. Each point was explained in the acronym TULIP:

Total depravity (sin has penetrated into all areas of life)

Unconditional election (God can choose someone regardless of his or her past and future sins)

Limited atonement (Jesus died only for those whom God chose to save)

Irresistible grace (God’s choice overcomes sin)

Perseverance of the Saints (Salvation can never be destroyed)

These principles, though often controversial and misunderstood, form a coherent theological system that emphasizes the sovereignty of God, humanity’s fundamental dependence on divine grace, and the ultimate purpose of all things – the praise of Yahweh.

Weber’s view on Calvinism

Photo by Max Weber, 1918, via Wikimedia Commons

The famous German sociologist Max Weber, in his groundbreaking work The Protestant Ethic and the Spirit of CapitalismProposed that Calvinism, with its emphasis on hard work, thrift, and predestination, played an important role in the rise of modern capitalism.

“Thus the process of sanctifying life can take almost the form of a commercial enterprise. The complete Christianization of all life was the result of this methodical quality of moral conduct, which Calvinism, as distinct from Lutheranism, compelled people to do. That rationalism was decisive in its influence on practical life must always be borne in mind in order to correctly understand the influence of Calvinism. …The Calvinist doctrine of predestination not only had an unparalleled consistency, but its psychological impact was exceptionally powerful.

calvinism in conclusion

17th-century portrait of John Calvin, via agroschurch.com

To label Calvinism as merely a theological doctrine or philosophical construct would be an oversimplification of its richness and diversity. As this exploration has shown, Calvinism serves as both—and more than that, it forms a comprehensive worldview. Its influence extends beyond the boundaries of the Church and permeates various aspects of life: from how we understand human nature and divine intervention to our attitudes toward economic activities and social responsibilities. In its complex nature, Calvinism highlights the deep connection between belief and practice, theology and philosophy, religion and life, reminding us that these areas are interconnected and mutually influential.

Source: www.thecollector.com