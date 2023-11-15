Is buying FTT now a once in a lifetime opportunity for FTX believers?

FTT, the native token of the FTX ecosystem, surged 180% last week, emerging as one of the top performers. Blockchain analytics platform Kaiko believes that the rally was mainly due to the comments from the hawkish leader of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that a relaunch of FTX 2.0 is possible.

FTT is living up to FTX relaunch expectations

In an X post on November 14, Kaiko also notes The corresponding FTT trading volume increased, indicating potential accumulation by traders and believers of FTX. At spot rates, FTT trading volumes remain elevated at November 2022 levels, given how the token performs on Binance, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges.

In November 2022, FTX, led by Sam Bankman-Fried, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

Prior to this bankruptcy filing, FTT, which served multiple purposes in the FTX ecosystem, acting as a governance token and providing access, collapsed in early November following allegations that the exchange embezzled user funds. Was misused. A significant drop occurred on November 8 when FTT dropped by 90%, causing the coin to drop from around $22 to a low of $2.

Looking at the performance on the daily chart, FTT is trading at around $3.22, which is 232% higher than the October 2023 low. As fundamental events unfold around FTX, FTT’s trading volume also increases.

Compliance with law is important: SEC Chairman

FTX could see further gains in the coming days if more concrete news of the relaunch of FTX 2.0 arrives following Gary Gensler’s comments last week. Then, Gensler told CNBC that a revived FTX could see the light of day if only leaders clearly understood the existing laws.

The SEC chairperson’s comments follow speculation that Tom Farley, former chairman of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is among three bidders planning to buy FTX.

“If Tom or anyone else wanted to get into this area, I would say, ‘Do it within the law.’ Build investor confidence in what you’re doing and make sure you’re making appropriate disclosures – and also that you’re not trading all these actions against your clients. Or using their crypto assets for their own purposes.”

In early November a jury found former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried guilty of all criminal charges, including wiring fraud and money laundering. Bankman-Fried will be sentenced in March 2024.

