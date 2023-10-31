Is British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:BAT) trading at a 30% discount?

key insights

Using 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity, the fair value estimate of British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad is RM13.40

The current share price of RM9.38 suggests that British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad is potentially undervalued by 30%

The analyst price target for BAT is RM10.57 which is 21% below our fair value estimate

Today we’ll introduce a simple overview of the valuation methodology used to estimate the attractiveness of British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:BAT) as an investment opportunity by forecasting the company’s future cash flows and discounting them back. Will test. Today’s value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Believe it or not, it’s not too hard to follow, as you’ll see from our example!

We generally believe that the value of a company is the present value of all the cash it will generate in the future. However, DCF is just one of many valuation metrics, and it is not without flaws. For those who are interested in learning equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be of interest to you.

Maths

We are using a 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take into account two stages of company growth. The growth rate of the company may be high in the initial period and the second phase is usually considered to have a stable growth rate. To start, we need to estimate cash flows for the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of future cash flows by their estimated value in today’s dollars:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (MYR, millions) RM345.7m RM286.3m RM266.8m RM257.0m RM253.1m RM253.2m RM255.9m RM260.5m RM266.6m RM273.8m growth rate estimates source analyzer x2 analyzer x2 Estimate @ -6.78% Estimate @ -3.68% Estimate @ -1.51% Estimate @ 0.01% Estimate @ 1.07% Estimate @ 1.81% Estimate @ 2.33% Estimate @ 2.70% Present value (MYR, millions) discounted at 9.2% RM317 RM240 RM205 RM181 RM163 RM149 RM138 RM129 RM121 RM113

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = RM1.8b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows over the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the terminal value, which accounts for all future cash flows after the first stage. The Gordon Growth Formula is used to calculate the terminal value of a 10-year government bond yield at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM274m × (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (9.2%- 3.6%) = RM5.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= RM5.0b÷ (1 + 9.2%)10= RM2.1b

The total value is the sum of the cash flows for the next ten years and the discounted terminal value, resulting in the total equity value, which in this case is RM3.8b. The final step is to divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of RM9.4, the company’s value currently appears to be quite good at a 30% discount to the stock price. However, valuations are vague instruments, rather like a telescope – move a few degrees forward and end up in a different galaxy. Be sure to keep this in mind.

DCF

Estimate

We would like to point out that the most important inputs for discounted cash flows are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is making your own assessment of a company’s future performance, so try to do the calculations yourself and check your own assumptions. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC). , who is responsible for the debt. In this calculation we have used 9.2%, which is based on a leverage beta of 0.831. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

looking ahead:

While important, the DCF calculation ideally won’t be the only analysis you examine for a company. It is not possible to achieve foolproof valuation with the DCF model. Ideally you would apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would affect the company’s valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk-free rate changes rapidly, the output may look very different. Can we find out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad, there are three additional elements you should look for:

risk: Take risks, for example – British American Tobacco (Malaysia) Berhad 2 warning signs We think you should know about it. future earnings: How does BAT’s growth rate compare to its peers and the broader market? Get a deeper dive into analyst consensus numbers for the coming years by interacting with our free Analyst Growth Expectations chart. Other high quality options: Do you like a good all-rounder? Check out our interactive list of high-quality stocks to find out what else you’re missing!

