BA (NYSE: BA) reported its third-quarter results last week, in which revenue was slightly higher but earnings fell short of Street estimates. We believe BA stock has ample room for upside, as discussed below. The company reported revenue of $18.1 billion and an adjusted loss of $3.26 per share, compared to consensus estimates of $18.0 billion in sales and a loss of $2.96 per share. In this note, we discuss Boeing’s stock performance, key findings from its recent results, and valuation.

BA stock has seen a 10% decline from the $215 level at the start of January 2021 to now around $190, compared to a nearly 15% rise for the S&P 500 over this nearly 3-year period. However, the decline in BA stock has not been consistent. Returns for the stock were -6% in 2021, -5% in 2022, and 1% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 13% in 2023 – indicating that BA underperforms S&P In 2021 and 2023.

Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could BA face a similar situation as it did in 2021 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement? From a valuation perspective, BA stock looks like it has room for growth. we guess Boeing’s valuation To be $235 per share, which represents an increase of more than 20% from the current level of $192. Our forecast is based on 1.9x revenues for BA, which is in line with its last five-year average. We expect the company to have sales of approximately $73 billion and an adjusted loss of $5.85 per share in 2023, while sales of $66.6 billion and a loss of $11.06 per share in 2022.

Boeing’s revenue of $18.1 billion in the third quarter increased 13% year over year, primarily due to a 25% increase in commercial airplanes, while global service segment sales increased 9%, and defense, space and security revenue 3%. % increased. Commercial airplane deliveries declined 6% year-on-year to 105 in the third quarter. The company reduced its 2023 delivery outlook to 375-400 737 aircraft, compared to its prior guidance of 400-450. This can be attributed to torso issues in production. The company’s core operating margin stood at -6.6% in the third quarter, compared to -19.2% in the year-ago quarter. Boeing’s adjusted loss of $3.26 per share in the third quarter narrowed from $6.18 in the year-ago quarter.

Although there are near-term headwinds for Boeing, its long-term growth prospects look solid with a backlog of $469 billion. The company should be able to resolve its production issues and increase production for the 737 aircraft in the coming quarters. We forecast positive earnings of $4.07 in 2024, and strong profit growth in the coming years. There is huge demand for new aircraft from airlines, which will be a good sign for Boeing.

