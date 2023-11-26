Is Bitcoin Under $40,000 a Bargain? Here's what analysts say

As the cryptocurrency market fears a potential bull market, investors may consider accumulating Bitcoin (BTC) in preparation for it.

A reputable analyst in the cryptocurrency industry suggests that the window for Bitcoin investors to increase their holdings below the $40,000 mark is closing.

recently post on xThe creator of the stock-to-flow BTC price model – PlanB, suggested that the current price levels may not continue for an extended period.

“Sorry, I’m not in the ‘picking up pennies in front of a steamroller’ game. I expect Bitcoin to average $100k-$1m in the 2024-2028 halving cycle, so at least 3x from here“, PlanB wrote in the comments of his post.

According to PlanB, Bitcoin is set to reach levels well beyond its recent 18-month high of $37.883, and the clock is ticking for investors to increase their Bitcoin exposure while the price remains below $40.000. Is.

BTC year to date price performance. Source: Finbold

The analyst, known for his optimistic outlook on Bitcoin’s long-term price growth, referenced real price data to support the bullish case.

The true price is calculated by dividing Bitcoin’s true range, the total price at which all BTC last moved, by the current supply, and it is currently below $21.000.

Bitcoin real price chart. Source: PlanB

PlanB highlighted that bear market declines for Bitcoin typically occur when the spot price falls below the realized price. Conversely, a bull market begins when the spot price exceeds the actual price level of coins that have moved within the last two years or last five months, indicating “short” coins.

Currently, BTC/USD is once again above all three real price iterations. PlanB accompanied the chart with a comment: “Enjoy Bitcoin under $40,000 while it lasts.”

Source: finbold.com