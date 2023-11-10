Is Bitcoin ready for take-off? The analyst who predicted $37,000 reveals what will happen next

Bitcoin is still seeing impressive growth, but speculation is rampant on where the asset is headed next. A crypto analyst has shared his expectations for the leading cryptocurrency, considering both sides of the coin and the potential price marks it could achieve.

Bitcoin price rising to $40,000

In a comprehensive analysis, crypto analyst and trader FieryTrading explains how the price of Bitcoin could reach $40,000. The analysis posted on TradingView from November 8 points to the fact that the price of BTC has continued to trade in a tight bullish channel since October.

This proved to be true when the price of the asset actually jumped above $37,000, later falling back to the mid-$36,000s. As the analyst points out, Bitcoin’s continued recovery from the fall since the rally began in October is hitting higher highs. FieryTrading refers to this as something that shows that an asset is “classically getting ready for the next pump.” Adding: “I think the same applies for BTC.”

The analyst expects Bitcoin to continue rising in the coming period, and his first target of $37,000 was already crushed on November 9. Next, the analyst expects “a retest of the top channel as confirmation of this.” Spread.”

Naturally, the price target for this resurgence is placed by FieryTrading at $40,000, unless the top of the mentioned channel is hit. In the next post, the analyst confirmed that this indeed happened.

BTC marks time for recovery

In a November 9 update, FieryTrading revealed that Bitcoin has actually reached the top of the channel which could lead to rejection. However, analysts point out that this rejection will only be temporary and could be followed by a breakout to the upside. The chart marks a retracement after which, the price moves towards the $40,000 target.

However, it is not certain that a rally to $40,000 will occur, and like any analysis, there is always a risk of it being invalidated. FieryTrading says Bitcoin could see a massive selloff that could cause the price to drop back to $37,000. But this also does not stop the trader who believes that “if the price retests the top resistance of the channel then it is healthy.”

The latest update of the analysis acknowledges a deeper-than-expected crash but it seems the analyst’s forecast still stands. “Eyes open for a V-shaped bounce. Whipsaw longs and shorts at the same time while keeping up with the trend,” says FieryTrading.

