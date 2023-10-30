Is Bitcoin on Top Here? This metric would say otherwise

The Bitcoin MVRV ratio, an on-chain indicator, may suggest that the asset has not yet reached its peak for the current rally.

Bitcoin MVRV Ratio Says Market Not Overheated Right Now

According to data from Market Intelligence Platform in the blockPrevious bull markets reached their peak when the MVRV ratio crossed the 300% mark. “Market cap to realized value (MVRV) ratio” refers to an indicator that keeps track of the ratio between Bitcoin market capitalization and realized value.

The “realized cap” here is a capitalization model for BTC that calculates the total value of the cryptocurrency by assuming that each coin in circulation is the same as the price at which it was last moved, rather than the current spot price.

Since the price at which a coin was last transferred on the blockchain was likely the price at which it changed hands, the real limit can be interpreted as the total amount of capital that investors have invested in the asset as a whole. Have installed.

The MVRV ratio compares the coin’s price (market cap) to its actual cap, so it can tell us whether investors have more or less invested than they are worth.

Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin MVRV ratio over the past few years:

It seems that the value of the metric has been increasing in recent times. Source: IntoTheBlock on X

In the above graph, the Bitcoin MVRV ratio is shown as a percentage. At the 100% mark, the two capitalization models reach the same value, suggesting that the market as a whole is still at break-even.

Above this range, investors have net profits, while below they are incurring losses. From the chart, it is visible that the BTC MVRV ratio has remained above break-even in recent months as the asset has seen a bullish price trend.

Currently, the metric is floating around the 150% level, which suggests that the market cap is 50% higher than the true cap. Historically, the larger investors’ profits have been, the more likely they have been to participate in the selloff.

For this reason, tops are usually formed when the MVRV ratio reaches high levels. However, IntoTheBlock notes that bull markets in the past have usually only reached their peak when the indicator crossed the 300% mark.

Apparently, the indicator is far away from this mark at the moment. This could be a possible sign that the Bitcoin rally has not yet reached overheating status and thus, there could be much more to come from the cryptocurrency’s price in terms of bullish momentum.

btc price

Bitcoin’s rally has stalled over the past week as the asset’s price has fluctuated sideways. Currently, the coin is trading around $34,500.

It appears that the value of BTC has gone stale over the past few days Source: BTCUSD on TradingView

Featured image from Shutterstock.com, Chart from Tradingview.com, IntoTheBlock.com

source: www.newsbtc.com