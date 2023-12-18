The price of Bitcoin has been strengthening recently after months of bullish momentum. The market is currently testing a key support level as things get tough for a possible continuation of the uptrend.

technical analysis

by TradingRage

daily chart

On the daily time frame, the price has been rising aggressively since the break above the 200-day moving average in October. Several resistance levels have been broken, and market participants are quite optimistic.

However, the bullish momentum has faded recently, as the price failed to surpass the $45K mark and dropped back to the $40K support.

This level is currently holding the market and preventing a deeper decline. In this case, a continuation towards the $48K level is likely. With the Relative Strength Index showing a value above 50%, the momentum is still in favor of buyers, and a bullish scenario is still probable.

4-hour chart

The 4-hour chart paints a clearer picture of the recent price action. The price has formed a falling pattern and is yet to break it on either side.

Meanwhile, the $40K support level is pushing the price towards the higher trend line of the pattern. Breaking the falling wedge would be considered a classic continuation signal, and the market could rise above the recent high of $45K and potentially reach the $48K resistance in the coming weeks. Conversely, a breakdown of the pattern would be disastrous, as it could lead to a decline towards the $38K support zone.

On-Chain Analysis

by Shayan

bitcoin fee per block

The transaction fees associated with each Bitcoin block serve as an important metric to measure market dynamics, providing insight into network traffic and user demand. Increased fees are often a sign of increased network usage and can, at times, align with peaks in Bitcoin prices. This correlation implies that users are willing to pay higher fees to speed up transactions, which points to a dynamic and active market.

Examining historical data reveals a pattern where peaks in both transaction fees and prices are followed by a pullback. These pullbacks can be attributed to various factors such as network congestion, speculative trading activities, investors’ tendency to sell, and the influx of Bitcoin miners into the market.

As the next Bitcoin halving approaches with only 127 days left, speculation is beginning to rise about a possible pullback within this cycle due to speculative behavior and miner actions. This impending period presents an important test of the overall health of the market and investor sentiment, providing insight into how these factors impact Bitcoin’s trajectory. As the market heads towards this important event, careful observation and analysis of transaction fees, price movements and related factors will be paramount for investors and analysts.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

Disclaimer: Information found on CryptoPotato is that of the authors cited. It does not represent CryptoPotato’s opinion regarding buying, selling, or holding any investment. You are advised to do your research before taking any investment decision. Use the information provided at your own risk. See Disclaimer for more details.

Cryptocurrency charts by tradingview.

source: cryptopotato.com