Bitcoin’s recent rally has faced resistance around the $38,000 mark, mainly due to the ongoing selling pressure within this important price range.

Despite this setback, there are signs in the price action that suggest a potential short-term reversal, with the ongoing retracement pointing towards the $35K range.

daily chart

A closer look at the daily chart shows that the price faced rejection after buyers attempted to reclaim the decisive resistance zone at $38K. This initiated a consolidation phase within this important range, characterized by light volatility and low price movements. The presence of sellers in this range has hindered further upside, creating a critical range limited by $35K support and $38K resistance.

On the other hand, an extended bearish gap between price and the RSI indicator signals the possibility of a short-term decline, indicating weak bullish momentum in the market.

Nevertheless, given the current market conditions, the more likely scenario is a short-term consolidation correction with a minor retracement. Initial support for buyers is expected at the midrange of the ascending channel and the $35K support zone.

Looking at the 4-hour chart, it becomes clear that the price has entered a consolidation phase after reaching the important resistance level of $38K, where supply appears to currently exceed demand. Within this consolidation, Bitcoin formed an ascending wedge pattern, which is a widely recognized bearish reversal pattern that signals a potential recession in the market.

Additionally, the head and shoulders pattern has recently materialized, which is clearly visible on the charts, and the right shoulder is on the verge of completion. This pattern serves as an important signal, signaling a potential bearish reversal if the price breaks the neckline of the pattern.

The presence of the Head and Shoulders pattern, coupled with the extended bearish divergence between price and the RSI indicator, signals the need for a short-term retracement. Should sellers take control, a long squeeze event is likely, causing the price to drop below the established ascending wedge pattern. Key support levels in such a scenario include the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level at $32,300.

The movement of Bitcoins from miner wallets to exchange wallets provides information about the activities of these entities in the open market. Transfers of coins to exchanges increase the liquidity of BTC on these platforms, creating additional selling pressure. It is important to note that miners are constantly involved in selling, as this is how newly mined BTC enter the market.

The chart shows a 14-day moving average applied to the Miner to Exchange Flow metric, which offers a gauge for the volume of coins moving from miners to exchanges. This metric serves as an indicator of potential selling pressure emanating from miners and is related to fluctuations in Bitcoin’s market price.

Currently, the flow of BTC from miners to exchanges has reached its lowest level since 2017, with a monthly average of 90 BTC sent. Interestingly, this drop in miner activity coincided with a huge surge in prices, sending Bitcoin’s valuation above the $38K mark. This trend suggests that miners are accumulating Bitcoin, providing a potential signal for bullish market sentiment.

