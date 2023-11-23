Many industry watchers claim that Binance’s $4.3 billion deal with the United States was the final hurdle before the country’s securities regulator could approve a spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF).

The agreement included Binance agreeing to submit to Justice Department and Treasury compliance monitors for up to five years, giving the agencies powers to keep the exchange in compliance with anti-money laundering and sanctions regulations, among other things.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has cited market manipulation when rejecting a spot Bitcoin ETF, and according to investment chief Travis Kling’s June 2019 (Twitter) post, Binance’s markets are ahead of BlackRock’s spot BTC ETF application being approved. The dominance was shocked. Executive of Ikigai Asset Management.

“There is no chance, and I mean zero, that this ETF gets approved with Binance in its current position of market dominance,” Kling wrote. “If this ETF is approved, Binance will either be eliminated entirely or their role in price discovery will be massively diminished.”

Kling’s prediction led others to consider how closely BlackRock works with the US government to obtain favorable positions in the spot Bitcoin ETF market. YouTuber Colin talks about crypto Said It was suspected that the Binance deal took place “right before the Bitcoin ETF came out.”

“Is this a way for BlackRock to make huge sums of money [sic] of BTC cheaply?” He asked. “Is this a way to remove competition from US markets right before the ETF goes live?”.

Does this sound fishy to anyone else? #Binance being found guilty of money laundering just before #bitcoin #etf comes out? Is there any relation? For example:

• Is this a way for BlackRock to get huge amounts of BTC for cheap/free?

• Is there any way to remove this… – Colin Talks Crypto (@ColinTCrypto) 21 November 2023

Others noted that BlackRock and its rival Vanguard own 11.5% of Binance’s top rival, Coinbase, and speculated that the action may have been planned against Binance.

BlackRock met with the SEC on November 20 and presented how it could use an in-kind or in-cash redemption model for its spot BTC ETF, the iShares Bitcoin Trust.

Binance/DOJ Settlement and SEC Spot #bitcoin ETF approvals are reciprocal. -Andrew (@AP_Abacus) 20 November 2023

Grayscale also met with the securities regulator on the same day to discuss its bid to list a spot bitcoin ETF. Fidelity, WisdomTree, Invesco Galaxy, Valkyrie, VanEck and Bitwise are also awaiting SEC approval for their spot bitcoin funds.

Connected: Binance CEO CZ’s fall is ‘the end of an era’ – Charles Hoskinson

Mike Novogratz, CEO of digital asset investment firm Galaxy Digital, Said Binance settlement is “super bullish” for the cryptocurrency industry.

Not everyone understands the point of speculating whether a BTC ETF will be approved by the Binance news.

In a note to Cointelegraph, Michael Bakina, partner at Piper Alderman, suggested it was best to let speculation take its course.

