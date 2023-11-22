In August, before it was completely clear that the US Department of Justice (DOJ) would bring charges against Binance, news leaked that the federal prosecutors building the case were concerned that the indictment might cause customers to panic and collectively withdraw their funds. Money may be withdrawn, potentially causing panic. In crypto markets, widespread industry infections or even liquidity shortages.

On Tuesday, the DOJ reached a “historic” settlement with the world’s largest exchange. The crimes mentioned are extensive and the punishment is also heavy. Binance will pay a $4.3 billion fine for violating money transmission laws and US sanctions, and its CEO, Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, who founded the firm in 2017 and built it into a giant, is to resign. Was forced.

According to Defilama’s centralized exchange dashboard, withdrawals in the past day have reached $566.8 million.

As customers rushed to withdraw their funds from FTX, the exchange was ruined as its operators fraudulently embezzled the funds. On the other hand, at this point, Binance appears to be strong. Its latest “Proof of Reserves” report, an incomplete but voluntary verification of an exchange’s holdings, shows that exchanges alone hold $65 billion worth of crypto assets. DefiLlama estimates it to be $68.4 billion.

Furthermore, it appears that Binance is highly collateralized against many of the largest assets included on its ledgers, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT) and others, meaning that That Binance has more net balance than customers. In other words, if every Binance customer withdrew every Bitcoin they owned, the exchange would have excess Bitcoins.

Zhao’s loss will be felt. He was not the head of the firm, but its leader. He communicated with his fans, supporters and users in figurative language – often being able to blurt out bad news with a tweet. Several times this year, when bad news kept coming, he tweeted the same number: “4.” He stood for his four principles, ignoring “FUD” – or fear, uncertainty and doubt” and staying positive.

“Of course, it wasn’t easy emotionally to leave. But I know it’s the right thing to do. I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility. This is what is best for our community, Binance, and me,” Zhao wrote on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

Zhao personally faces $200 million in civil and criminal penalties, ranging from an early crypto adopter whose net worth ranged from less than $17 million to a deca-billion, following a coordinated investigation to settle the charges. It’s a small price to pay. The DOJ, the CFTC, and two enforcement divisions under the Treasury Department, FinCN and OFAC.

Binance, no stranger to regulatory action, appears to have had contingency plans in place for some time, and reacted quickly to its fallout. Binance’s head of regional markets, Richard Teng, who was appointed in 2021 and a rumored CZ successor, will step down as CEO. This quick promotion, which was already in the public consciousness, greatly boosted the incarceration – especially considering that Zhao could spend the next 18 months to 10 years in US federal prison.

While Yi He, Zhao’s co-founder, rumored romantic partner and “chief client service officer” (a self-defined role that encompasses the firm’s “business, marketing and branding strategy”, according to his company bio), But it appears to be made. Although, per the government’s terms, Zhao will not be allowed any involvement with Binance for at least three years, potentially acting as an informal intermediary between the company and its largest shareholder, Zhao. Can work.

In many ways, Binance got off easy. It has to pay huge fines, yes, but it looks like it has money on the books to survive. Binance will also be required to appoint an independent monitor and send compliance reports to the US government. Bill Hughes, senior counsel and director of global regulatory affairs at ConsenSys, said this would be a huge boon for US criminal investigators:

“All Binance transaction records existing today, going back to the beginning of the exchange, are for the taking by law enforcement. They will show how illicit payments flowed through the exchange. Law enforcement will have full access to the ocean of intelligence about illicit flows inside the blackbox of that exchange, which you will match to the immutable record of transactions you find on the chain.

Perhaps Binance will never end up in regulatory good graces, but paying restitution, coming into compliance and ending a multi-year criminal investigation held like the sword of Damocles on the exchange could allow it to turn over a new leaf. (And Zhao, who has been living an essentially itinerant lifestyle since his exchange was kicked out of China the same year it was founded, 2017, can finally take a breather.)

Perhaps now European countries, including France, the Netherlands and even tax haven Cyprus, which either refused to grant Binance a license to operate or initiated their own regulatory investigations, will give the exchange a second chance. Binance, which needed to exit multiple jurisdictions at the same time, has grown in some ways over the past year while the rest of the industry lagged behind.

Binance can be said to be one of the few companies that benefited from the collapse of rival FTX, which absorbed the global crypto-trading client base. in his first public announcement As CEO, Teng said the exchange has more than 150 million users and thousands of employees. The exchange also runs divisions in almost every crypto vertical, maintains one of the most used DeFi chains and moves into AI.

Nothing is foolproof, but there is still momentum in the exchange. There are other hurdles ahead, including a civil lawsuit brought by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) alleging multiple financial violations. The company is also harassing executives, and after a round of layoffs in July it was reported that the exchange could eventually lay off a third of its global workforce.

In October, the company’s US division, Binance.US, revised its terms of use, making it so that users can no longer withdraw dollars directly from the platform – except for stablecoins. The same month, Binance added “several new regulated and authorized fiat partners” to enable users to deposit and withdraw euros, after its former partner Paysafe halted services for the exchange.

If these inconveniences impact customer experiences, it may be the only thing capable of derailing an exchange. Binance, in some ways, was beloved because it embodied the cowboy, outlaw mentality of crypto. It is unclear what kind of psychological impact the outcome of the DOJ investigation, the unprecedented fine, or the possible imprisonment of the exchange’s former CEO will have on such viewers.

It is also unclear whether the magnitude of the exchange’s crimes will tarnish its reputation even among staunch crypto-anarchists. “The Binance platform was facilitating some really terrible things – everything from terrorist financing to ransomware activities, child pornography and various scams and frauds,” a senior Treasury official told reporters.

To Binance’s credit, it has corrected its mistakes. The company’s official statement reiterated what it had said previously, that the company “grew too fast” and “made bad decisions along the way.”

For almost its entire existence – except for the last few months, when Binance’s PR and legal teams appeared to pretend the exchange prioritized compliance – the exchange operated with blatant disregard for US and global regulations. Zhao once claimed that the exchange has no headquarters because Bitcoin does not have one. It opened and closed subsidiaries in known tax havens such as Bermuda (in 2018, planned to develop a regulatory framework that did not succeed), Jersey (closed in 2020) and Malta (exited in 2021).

“Today, Binance takes responsibility for this last chapter,” the company statement continued. Perhaps the only thing that can be said is that it will remain a going concern. Many questions remain: Will a compliant Binance thrive?

Will Binance finally find a home? And if so, will it lose its place in the hearts of its customers?

