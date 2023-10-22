Is Begbies Traynor Group PLC (LON:BEG) trading at a 44% discount?

key insights

Begbies Traynor Group’s estimated fair value based on 2 stage free cash flow to equity is UK£2.02

Begbies Traynor Group’s UK£1.13 share price suggests it may be 44% undervalued

Our fair value estimate is 14% above Begbies Traynor Group’s analyst price target of UK£1.77.

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Begbies Traynor Group PLC (LON:BEG) by estimating its future cash flows and then discounting them to today’s value. One way to achieve this is to employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don’t be put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in many ways, so we’ll point out that DCF isn’t perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the logic behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

We are using a 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take into account two stages of company growth. The growth rate of the company may be high in the initial period and the second phase is usually considered to have a stable growth rate. To start, we need to estimate cash flows for the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these are not available we estimate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the previous estimate or reported price. We believe that companies with decreasing free cash flow will have their contraction rate slow, and companies with growing free cash flow will have their growth rate slow over this period. We do this to reflect that growth in the early years tends to be more slow than in later years.

DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of future cash flows by their estimated value in today’s dollars:

10-Year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Projection

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (£, millions) UK£11.5 million UK£14.3 million UK£15.7 million UK£16.8 million UK£17.6 million UK£18.3 million UK£18.9 million UK£19.4 million UK£19.8 million UK£20.2 million growth rate estimates source analyzer x4 analyzer x4 analyzer x4 Estimated @ 6.64% Estimate @ 5.06% Estimate @ 3.96% Estimate @ 3.19% Estimate @ 2.64% Estimate @ 2.26% Estimate @ 2.00% Present value (£, million) discounted at 6.7% UK£10.7 UK£12.5 UK£12.9 UK£12.9 UK£12.7 UK£12.4 UK£12.0 UK£11.5 UK£11.0 UK£10.5

(“Estimate” = Estimated FCF growth rate by Simply Wall St.)

Present value of 10-year cash flows (PVCF) = UK£119 million

After calculating the present value of future cash flows over the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the terminal value, which accounts for all future cash flows after the first stage. For several reasons a very conservative growth rate is used which cannot exceed a country’s GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.4%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with a 10-year ‘growth’ period, we discount the future cash flows to today’s value, using an equity cost of 6.7%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£20m × (1 + 1.4%) ÷ (6.7% – 1.4%) = UK£382m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + R)10= UK£382 million (1 + 6.7%)10= UK£199 million

The net value, or equity value, is the sum of the present value of future cash flows, which in this case is UK £318 million. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide it by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of UK£1.1, the company appears to be quite good value at a 44% discount to where the stock price is currently trading. However, valuations are vague instruments, rather like a telescope – move a few degrees forward and end up in a different galaxy. Be sure to keep this in mind.

important beliefs

The above calculations rely heavily on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the second is the cash flows. Part of investing is making your own assessment of a company’s future performance, so try to do the calculations yourself and check your own assumptions. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Begbies Traynor Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as a discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which is used to calculate debt. Is responsible for. In this calculation we have used 6.7%, which is based on a leverage beta of 0.908. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Although a company’s valuation is important, ideally it should not be the only analysis you check for a company. The DCF model is not an ideal stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to “What assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?” If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk-free rate changes rapidly, the output may look very different. What causes the share price to remain below the intrinsic value? For Begbies Traynor Group, we’ve put together three relevant elements you should consider:

risk:Beware that Begbies Traynor Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis And 1 of them is related… Management:Are insiders accelerating their shares to take advantage of market sentiment for BEG’s future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other high quality options:Do you like a good all-rounder? Check out our interactive list of high-quality stocks to find out what else you’re missing!

