Is Australia's deep tech future in space?

Australia is preparing to play a big role in the future of space technology. For IT professionals in diverse fields like AI, cyber security and game development, this is a huge opportunity.

As far as deep technology goes, Australia’s greatest potential may be seeing the stars. Compared to some countries, Australia’s space industry is comparatively small. However, it is not insignificant, and the government estimates that it will employ about 30,000 people by 2030. In 2021, with almost half that number, the sector generated $4.5 billion across more than 600 companies. In 2030, it is expected to deliver $12 billion to the local economy, and this does not account for all the innovations that result from intensive technological innovation.

For example, as one academic working in space education said, innovations developed by the space industry will be able to assist Australia in managing bushfires, drought and agriculture; protect endangered species; and develop climate mitigation strategies. This is an area of ​​STEM expertise that is going to have a bigger impact on the country than many people know.

Australian Government priorities in space

Enthusiasm for space is shared across Australian governments at all levels. In a paper earlier this year, the Victorian Government outlined where the priorities would lie to advance a local space industry.

Positioning, navigation and timing.

Earth observation.

Communication Technologies and Services.

Space situational awareness and debris monitoring.

Leapfrog Research and Development.

Robotics and Automation on Earth and in Space.

Access to space.

“Australia’s geographical position on Earth gives it a strategic advantage in many of these aspirations,” the paper says. Covering a large area in the Southern Hemisphere, the federal government believes it is in an advantageous position to ‘take advantage of international space missions and commercial launch activities’, as is the case in 2022 when NASA Launched three rockets into suborbit from Arnhem Land. ,

Of course, the ambition will be futile if the country does not have the capacity to deliver the technology. The good news is that entry pathways into the space sector are strong and investments are being made to ensure that skills shortages do not stifle opportunity.

Investment in space skills is strong

The Australian Space Agency aims to create 20,000 jobs by 2030. To do this, it is investing in programs such as the Space Industry Work Experience Programme, developed as part of the Advanced Technology Program within the Department of Education.

This program gives secondary school students an insight into what the space industry involves and an initial understanding of the skills they will need to develop. It is also a networking opportunity that can help students take their first steps forward after school.

For those entering university, it is not surprising that the space industry is hungry for people with astronomy, physics and engineering skills. Furthermore, there is a clear need for people with data expertise. AI is going to play a big role in the development of space technology – and Australian organizations are already taking pioneering steps there – so any university student who adds a few data and analytics units to their degree will find themselves in the space sector. Providing an opportunity to participate. ,

Surprising Paths to a Career in Space

However, for tech professionals, there are also some unusual and unexpected paths into the industry. One area of ​​IT that will provide a strong path into the space that people may not immediately think about is cybersecurity. IT professionals are already advised to take advantage of the huge skills shortage in cyber security to build their careers. Location is another option for those who do.

As noted by The Open Universities: “Space organizations need to share highly sensitive information without fear of security breaches, which is where cyber security experts come in. They are in demand as Australia’s space industry grows. “Incredibly, as they help protect satellites and ground station computer systems from malicious attacks.”

However, as the local space sector continues to flourish, opportunities will come from all parts of IT, including some unexpected ones. Take software development or even game development, for example.

An example of an unusual route in space

In 2017, NASA and Melbourne-based OPEC Media announced the development of VR training devices that simulate the experience of being on the space station, as a way to help astronauts prepare for the unique demands and conditions of that environment. As a way.

The project was called Earthlight, and while it and, eventually, Opaque Media itself took off, that’s the nature of deep tech: It’s experimental, and sometimes, experiments fail. The fact that this project is complete highlights the potential that game developers also have to play in space-intensive technology.

Indeed, this isn’t the first time that the space industry has targeted game developers for their abilities, and it won’t be the last. This demand for everything from cybersecurity experts to game developers highlights just how wide the scope of opportunities is for IT professionals in the space.

Space is an opportunity for everyone

Perhaps the best way to look at a career in Australia’s emerging space industry is that anyone who still loves to look up and wonder at the stars has a role to play.

For local industry, the best way to encourage people to pursue career paths leading to the space industry would be to encourage craze. The local industry seems to have embraced it, with projects like the Kids in Space competition generating nearly 1 million student designs over the past few years.

All that creativity will not only inspire students to continue their studies at university, but it will also remind us that space, the final frontier, is one of those rare places from which the deepest and most creative innovations come. With deep learning and expertise in this field, Australia has every opportunity to lead the world in the next wave of major advances in space exploration and development.

