Is AppCoin on your radar? APE surges 30% in 48 hours, indicating potential bullishness

In a month filled with extreme volatility, Apecoin (APE) has become a battleground for bulls trying to prevent it from falling below the crucial $1 mark.

This tug-of-war between bulls and potential downside pressure underscores the intense market dynamics surrounding APCoin, leaving investors on the sidelines as they monitor the crypto’s price movements in this volatile November scenario.

The latest data from the spot market reveals a firm stance from bullish traders, as orders for over 11 million APE tokens have been strategically placed around the current price.

APE has surged 30% to cross $1.70 after falling to a weekly low of $1.30 on November 21. The resilience of long-term Apecoin investors from on-chain data projects could re-energize APE price prospects.

APE Total Order Books. Source: IntotheBlock

APCOIN price rises from all-time low

On October 9, the price of APCoin fell to an all-time low and narrowly missed breaking below the $1 support level. However, the APE token has now increased by 40%, and as of November 24, the meme coin was trading at around $1.45.

The market situation in which APE is now operating is difficult. The token’s recent price surge is at risk due to bearish on-chain indicators.

Over the past few months, the amount of APE coins available on exchanges has nearly doubled to just over 50 million, which may indicate an increase in buyer demand.

The combination of a decrease in active addresses and an increase in supply on exchanges indicates a pessimistic divergence, which could signal an imminent decline in the price of the meme currency.

There have been two notable improvements during the current surge in APE. 61.8% of the Fibonacci levels marked the first retracement, and 50% marked the second corrective.

The total crypto market cap is currently $1.4 trillion. Chart: tradingview.com

These retracements are becoming thinner, which is a bullish sign of increasing momentum and more buyer confidence.

With this in mind, investors can use the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci levels as a helpful guide when placing stop-loss orders, which act as a buffer against any market volatility.

The price of Apecoin is now bouncing between $1.063 and $1.506, indicating that it is in a volatile market. There are some signs of stability from the 10-day moving average at $1.410 and the 100-day moving average at $1.303.

Nevertheless, it is important to keep an eye on the resistance levels of $1.695 and $2.139 and the support levels of $0.365 and $0.808. These levels will be important in influencing the short-term price movements of APE.

APE addresses by time. Source: IntotheBlock

Change in address dynamics

Meanwhile, as reported by IntoTheBlock, a positive trend divergence is evident between long-term and short-term holder addresses for APE. As shown in the Addresses Held by Time chart, the number of long-term addresses has increased by 6,060 wallets since the beginning of November.

Concurrently, the AppCoin network has experienced a decrease of 3,800 in the number of merchant/short-term wallets over the same period, highlighting a notable change in address dynamics.

The upcoming week holds vital importance for investors in APE, as it will serve as a critical assessment of the sustainability of this meme coin and its prospects for further upward movement.

(The content of this site should not be construed as investment advice. Investing involves risk. When you invest, your capital is subject to risk).

Featured image from Pexels

source: www.newsbtc.com