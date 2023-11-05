Is anyone pitching you a student loan relief plan? How to spot a scam and avoid getting scammed

(Photo by JHU Sheridan Libraries/Gado/Getty Images). getty images

When most college loan payments were scheduled to resume recently, scammers jumped into the fray to take advantage of the confusion.

There are ways to find out what is legal and what is not. According to the Cybercrime Support Network, “With fall in full swing, fraudsters are taking to the Internet to take advantage of consumers, with some scams expected to increase this season.”

Here are some red flags that tell you to avoid certain college loan requests:

Beware of unsolicited emails, phone calls or text messages claiming to offer "special" or "exclusive" loan repayment programs. Legitimate loan service providers will not suddenly contact you with offers that sound too good to be true. This is a common warning for most scams. Do not reply to these messages.

Scammers may ask you for an upfront fee to enroll in a loan repayment program. Legitimate loan servicers and government programs do not charge fees to enroll in or participate in repayment options.

Scammers may adopt high-pressure tactics and threaten consequences such as legal action or salary deduction if you do not pay immediately. Legitimate loan servicers will work with you to find a suitable repayment plan without resorting to aggressive tactics.

Scammers may promise complete loan forgiveness or discharge, regardless of your eligibility or circumstances. Legitimate loan forgiveness programs usually have strict eligibility criteria, such as working in specific public service jobs or an income-driven repayment plan over an extended period of time.

Be wary of anyone asking for your Social Security number, bank account details, FSA ID login information, or other sensitive information over the phone or via unsolicited email. Legitimate loan service providers will already have your information and will not ask for it suddenly.

Scammers may falsely claim to represent government agencies or official loan forgiveness programs. Verify the legitimacy of the organization through official government websites or your loan servicer.

Legitimate loan servicers will provide clear and detailed documentation regarding any repayment plan or loan modification. If the information you receive is vague or ambiguous, it may be a sign of a scam.

Scammers may pressure you to sign documents quickly, causing you to avoid reading the fine print or seeking advice from trusted sources.

Be wary if someone asks you to make loan payments from an alternative source or to "consolidate" your loans with a new company. Always make payments through official channels specified by your loan servicer.

How do you know how a legitimate college loan repayment plan works? The best first step is to contact your loan servicer directly. You can also get factual information from the US Department of Education.

While most loans will need to be repaid – unless you qualify for loan forgiveness – you can often reduce the burden of monthly payments. Check out the link above to explore your options. The basic thing is simple: If you get a message from someone promising to eliminate your student loans, just ignore it and move on.