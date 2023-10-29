Is America’s spending spree ‘sustainable’? Consumers are tapping into their savings to spend and some economists are worried

Consumers continue to spend, but some economists are beginning to question how much longer they can keep doing so.

Some economists have described the latest study on personal consumption expenditure as “shaky”. The main reason for this is that the share of disposable income that people are able to save has again declined.

The personal savings rate, which refers to the share of disposable income saved by households, declined to 3.4% in September from 4% in August, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis. This is a significant decline since the pandemic, when the savings rate rose to 32% in April 2020. Meanwhile, consumer spending rose 0.7% in September, a sharp increase that beat Wall Street expectations, reflecting the strength of the economy.

“The recent surge in purchasing may not be sustainable,” said Kayla Brun, senior economist at market and industry intelligence firm Morning Consult. Families will either have to reduce spending going forward or rely more on debt, Brunn said in a statement.

“We think this pace of spending is not sustainable, mainly because we look at the underlying drivers of spending. They are not the most reliable and sustainable sources of spending,” said Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY. “When you have households that are dipping into their savings, that’s not an encouraging sign,” he told MarketWatch.

Real income growth is the key to healthy consumer spending growth, but it is now slowing, Daco said. Real personal disposable income, the amount after taxes and adjusted for inflation, fell for the third consecutive month after a year of growth, according to government data.

“You don’t always spend your savings. You don’t always spend on your property. You constantly spend your income,” Ducko added. As a result, EY senior economist Lydia Boussore also called the decline in savings “unsustainable” and said the company’s research team expects “consumers’ enthusiasm to spend will wane” by 2024.

Some Americans were already seeing their savings dwindle this year due to higher prices and the rising cost of repaying their loans. Specifically, a recent survey from Bankrate found that nearly a third of people had less money in their emergency fund than at the beginning of the year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation was 3.7% in September.

During the pandemic, government stimulus payments and limited spending allowed Americans to save more money than usual. According to a recent survey by the Federal Reserve, from 2019 to 2022, the net worth of the average American family saw a 37% increase, pushing the average household net worth to millionaire status.

But high inflation and high interest rates will continue to impact consumers in 2023. Cracks have been appearing on household balance sheets over the past year, with delinquency rates rising for auto loans and credit cards. Experts and researchers say excess savings accumulated during the pandemic have been wiped out among middle-income and lower-income households. The holiday season is approaching, which usually means big spending for families, and some analysts are predicting the same for this year.

Furthermore, more wealth does not always translate into higher spending when there is not enough cash around, especially when some of that wealth is “locked up” in assets that people are unable to easily sell, such as Stock market gains, Deco said.

“The question is, do people spend on that? Or is that money being collected?” He said. “Yes, you are wealthier, but you are not more liquid.”

