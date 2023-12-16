It’s no secret at all Amazon (AMZN +1.73%) is one of the best-performing stocks of the last decade. In fact, despite being a relatively young company, Amazon is one of the market’s most profitable stocks of all time.

However, as the old saying goes, past performance is no guarantee of future results. On the surface it seems that this company has no way of moving forward at the same pace as in the past. The stock’s recent move to a new 52-week high now weakens the bullish case for getting in on it.

If you don’t already have this Amazon stock, don’t talk yourself out of buying it. Its future may not seem as compelling as its past. However, the e-commerce giant still has a lot left to offer shareholders for a few reasons.

The business of selling goods online is developing

Amazon’s peak growth days are in the past. The stock’s nearly 200,000% gain since going public in 1997 would not be repeated during the next 26 years as competitors now figured out how to compete with Amazon. Most of the addressable e-commerce market has already been tapped anyway. Besides, between its competitive prices, vast network of warehouses, and huge logistics expenses, it’s not like the profit margin rates for Amazon’s e-commerce operation were really that good.

But e-commerce isn’t the core of this company’s future, at least not directly. Rather, it is merely a means to an end.

Amazon has been doing this for a while, but it’s only in the past few years that the e-commerce giant has made the most of its advertising opportunity by accepting payments from its third-party sellers in exchange for prominently displaying their exclusive products. If you’ve ever shopped on Amazon.com, there’s a reason why “sponsored” listings usually appear first when performing a search. All told, Amazon collected a little more than $12 billion worth of advertising revenue during the three-month period ending in September, bringing trailing 12-month earnings to $43.8 billion. It is increasing by 22% year on year.

That’s still a mere drop compared to the $528 billion business Amazon will do this year. However, this new business model changes everything about the company’s existing business. Advertising revenue is high-margin revenue; It is conceivable that Amazon.com could make more profits as an advertising platform than as an operator of a giant online mall. In fact, the company may lose money outright on the sale of merchandise and still more than offset that loss with advertising revenue.

In the same vein, market research organization Insider Intelligence believes that Amazon’s advertising business will grow to slightly less than $45 billion for the fiscal year ending this month, reaching $67.6 billion in 2025. However, still, it is just getting started. Insider Intelligence says the entire United States retail media advertising market – the practice of charging brands to appear on an online shopping website – will grow from a total of $46.4 billion this year to more than $109 billion in 2027.

Given that Amazon.com alone accounts for nearly 40% of the country’s e-commerce revenue and attracts far more traffic than any of its rival shopping sites, it stands to reason that the company is contributing its fair share to this growth. Ready to achieve more. ,

We’ve only scratched the surface of the cloud computing market

There’s a second reason to buy Amazon stock despite the saturation of the low-margin e-commerce market: cloud computing.

You probably know that Amazon Web Services (AWS) is a competitor in the cloud computing sector. Technology market research firm Canalys says Amazon’s AWS leads this market with a 31% share of worldwide cloud infrastructure revenues. You might not realize what an impact this has on Amazon’s bottom line. Although AWS sales account for only 16% of the company’s total revenue, its cloud computing arm accounts for nearly three-quarters of Amazon’s companywide profits – a ratio it has maintained for several years.

As time goes on, Amazon Web Services’ contribution to the bottom line is likely to become even larger.

As big as the cloud computing market is already, it will continue to grow at an astonishing pace for some time. Precedence Research believes the global cloud services market will expand at an annual pace of 17% through 2023; Straits Research estimates the compound annual growth rate at approximately 19%. Both visions put the world cloud computing market in the ballpark of $2 trillion by the early 2030s.

This is a big deal for Amazon. Even if the company loses some of its cloud market share, the industry’s brewing expansion could nearly quadruple AWS’s revenue during the next 10 years. Amazon Web Services’ annual operating profits should increase accordingly to about $100 billion.

Yes, Amazon stock can be bought now

The recent surge of Amazon stock is certainly scary, and so is its valuation. Shares are priced at a trailing price/earnings ratio of around 80 and a forward P/E of around 40. Both are frothy by market-wide standards.

However, Amazon was never a stock that respected marketwide standards. It has always been priced very high and has generally performed well despite heavy valuations. That’s because investors are willing to pay for its above-average growth potential and above-average assurance that Amazon will be able to deliver on its promises. This has not changed, even as the way to achieve this growth has evolved away from e-commerce toward business-oriented services.

This may help: Despite the stock’s rally since its October low (and indeed, its low in late 2022), the analyst community still believes there is more to come in the future. Is. Of the 57 analysts tracking Amazon stock, 48 rate it a Strong Buy. The analyst community also set a consensus price target of $176.44, which is about 20% above the stock’s current price.

take the hint.

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. James Brumley has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has posts on Amazon and recommends it. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com