Is Amazon.com, Inc. now Is It a Good Time to Check Out AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN)?

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has seen a significant share price increase of over 20% over the past few months on the NASDAQGS. Since many analysts are covering large-cap stocks, we can expect that any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still at a cheap price? Let’s examine Amazon.com’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What is Amazon.com worth?

The stock appears to be fairly valued at this point in time as per my valuation model. It’s trading about 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Amazon.com today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you consider that the company’s intrinsic value is $178.09, there isn’t much room for the share price to rise beyond what it’s currently trading at. So, is there another opportunity to buy at a lower price in the future? Given that Amazon.com’s stock is quite volatile (i.e. its price fluctuates more than the rest of the market) this could mean that the price could go lower, allowing us to buy later. Will get a chance. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future look like for Amazon.com?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you are considering buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a strong outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company’s future expectations. Amazon.com’s earnings are expected to double over the next few years, indicating a very optimistic future. This will lead to stronger cash flows, which will increase the share price.

What does it mean to you

Are you a shareholder? It seems as if the market has already priced in AMZN’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are other important factors that we have not considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Would you have enough conviction to buy if the price was lower than the actual value?

Are you a potential investor? If you have been keeping an eye on AMZN, this may not be the best time to buy, as it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, meaning it is worth taking a deeper look at other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet to take advantage of the next price decline.

