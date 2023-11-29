Is Altcoin Season Coming Soon? This rare bullish pattern indicates this (analyst)

TL;DR

Bitcoin consolidated at $37k, with altcoins falling except LUNA-related tokens. Crypto analyst MustacheTA spotted a golden cross on the monthly Altcoin market chart, indicating a potential uptrend.

The golden cross, a bullish pattern where the short-term moving average overtakes the long-term average, historically aligns with altcoin rallies, as seen in 2016 and 2020.

The start of altcoin season is often followed by Bitcoin’s decline in dominance. As with most altcoins pegged to Ethereum, growing interest and price movements in Ethereum are closely watched for their impact on altcoin prices.

Golden Cross seen on altcoin market chart

Bitcoin’s fate remains uncertain as the crypto asset struggles at $37k. As CryptoPotato reported, Bitcoin has entered a consolidation phase, with modest bullish momentum and remarkably low volatility.

Most of the altcoin market is also in the red, except for LUNA-related tokens. However, the start of altcoin season may be near as a renowned crypto analyst has identified a rare trend in the altcoin market – the formation of a golden cross on the monthly Altcoin market chart.

The analyst, who goes by the username MustacheTA, shared a screenshot showing the pattern, predicting that the golden cross could appear sometime before the end of the month.

#Altcoins Friendly reminder that a golden cross on the monthly chart of SMA20 is imminent (month will close in a few days).👀🔥 This has only happened twice before in the history of Altcoins. In 2016 and 2020, this signaled the beginning of the altcoin bull market. pic.twitter.com/DESXV2zWtV – 𝕄𝕠𝕖𝕒𝕗𝕗𝕖 🧲 (@el_crypto_prof) 26 November 2023

The golden cross is a bullish technical chart pattern that signals a significant uptrend. This occurs when a stock’s short-term moving average crosses above its long-term moving average. This pattern is the opposite of the bearish signal called a death cross. Furthermore, the analyst emphasized the reliability of this indicator when built on higher time frames such as monthly charts.

According to the analyst, previous examples of golden crosses on altcoin market charts were seen in 2016 and 2020 – both coinciding with substantial rallies in many altcoins. While historical data does not indicate future price action, the analyst has suggested the possibility of a similar scenario in the current market.

This pattern has occurred only twice in the history of the cryptocurrency and is a harbinger of a bullish trend.

Altcoin season is coming?

One of the main elements ahead of altcoin season is Bitcoin’s waning dominance. Of course, there are exceptions, but this is generally how the altcoin season begins as traders look for alternative assets to maximize returns.

Most altcoin projects are built on Ethereum, which means that when the price of ETH rises, the price of those altcoins rises as well shortly afterward. That’s why market participants are keeping a close eye on ETH’s price movements, especially after the increase in institutional holdings of Ethereum.

