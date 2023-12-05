It’s been a tough week for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and its share price is down 5.2%. But if you pay close attention, you can understand that its strong financial position could mean that the stock could see potential growth in value over the long term, given that the market is generally in good financial health. How to reward companies. Specifically, we decided to study Alphabet’s ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor considered by a shareholder as it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it reflects the company’s success in converting shareholder investments into profits.

How do you calculate return on equity?

ROE can be calculated using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders’ Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Alphabet is:

24% = US$67b ÷ US$273b (based on trailing twelve months to September 2023).

‘Return’ is the profit over the last twelve months. This means that for every $1 worth of shareholders’ equity, the company earned $0.24 in profit.

What does ROE have to do with earnings growth?

So far, we have learned that ROE is a measure of a company’s profitability. Now we need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or “retains” for future growth, which tells us about the company’s growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that do not necessarily possess these characteristics.

Alphabet’s earnings growth and 24% ROE

First things first, we like that Alphabet’s ROE is impressive. Secondly, the company’s ROE is quite impressive even compared to the industry average of 11%. Therefore, the 20% net income growth seen by Alphabet over the past five years is not overly surprising.

Next, when compared with the industry net income growth, we found that Alphabet’s growth is significantly higher than the industry average growth of 6.2% over the same period, which is great to see.

past earnings growth

Is Alphabet making efficient use of its profits?

Given that Alphabet doesn’t pay any dividends to its shareholders, we guess the company is reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

Overall, we think Alphabet’s performance has been quite good. In particular, it is great to see that the company is investing heavily in its business and has seen its earnings grow significantly along with a high rate of returns. Should this happen, a study of the latest analyst forecasts shows that the company is expected to see a deceleration in its future earnings growth. Are these analysts’ expectations based on broader industry expectations or on the company’s fundamentals? Click here to visit our analyst forecasts page for the company.

