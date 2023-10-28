Is Albemarle Stock Worth Buying Amid the Expanding Electric Car Market (NYSE:ALB)

PraetorianPhoto/E+ via Getty Images

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is one of the leaders in the global specialty chemicals market. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The company operates through three business segments, EnergyStorage, Specialties and Catagen, whose products and services play important roles in the automotive, petroleum refining, chemical, energy and construction industries.

Also, the energy storage segment is an important segment of the company, contributing about 74.4% of its total revenue for the second quarter of 2023, focused on the production, development and commercialization of lithium-based products.

Lithium, an alkali metal, has several unique chemical properties that put it in demand in the production of drugs to treat mental illness, glass, plastic products, and lithium-ion batteries, which are widely used in consumer electronics and electric vehicles. is used to.

We believe that the global lithium-ion battery market continues to expand rapidly, despite the decline in Albemarle’s share price in recent months due to concerns among financial market participants about the high growth rate of lithium supply.

Based on 2022 results, electric vehicle sales reached a new record of 10.2 million units, an increase of 56.9% year-on-year. Since 2012, when only 118 thousand electric vehicles were sold worldwide, their sales have seen a significant increase. In addition, China is a country that plays an important role in the development of the electric vehicle industry due to its rapid deployment of charging infrastructure and the Communist Party’s supportive industrial policy.

Policy Scenario (STEPS) announced by the International Energy Agency, by 2030, annual sales of electric vehicles will reach 36.9 million units, an increase of 261.7% compared to 2022. Given that lithium will remain a major component of batteries for years to come, this led to a substantial increase in demand for Albemarle’s products.

Albemarle’s Q2 2023 financial results and outlook for H2 2023

Before discussing Albemarle’s Q2 2023 financial results and our expectations for the second half of 2023, we would like to draw your attention to its institutional investors.

Despite a steady decline in lithium carbonate prices in recent months, Albemarle’s five largest shareholders, including financial organizations Vanguard Group, State Street, Bank of America, Capital Research Global Investors and BlackRock, own 32.33% of the company’s shares. Has maintained a collective stake of Rs.

These Wall Street veterans continue to believe in the company’s bright future, and more importantly, the total proportion of institutional investors holding Albemarle shares has remained stable in recent quarters.

Q2 2023 saw mixed results, as Albemarle’s revenue declined from the previous quarter due to lower prices for lithium-based products, but it continued to beat analysts’ consensus EPS estimates in recent years. As a result, this is one of the factors that confirms the continued effectiveness of Albemarle’s business strategies despite increasing geopolitical tensions and a deteriorating global macroeconomic environment.

On November 1, Albemarle will publish its financial report for the third quarter of 2023. According to Seeking Alpha, Albemarle’s revenue is expected to be $2.09-$2.95 billion, up 15.8% year-over-year and 7.1% above analysts’ expectations. quarter past. On the other hand, according to our model, the company’s total revenue will be above the average of this range and will reach $2.62 billion.

Albemarle’s quarterly and year-over-year revenue growth will be driven primarily by sales volume growth in the Energy Storage and Catagen segments and higher prices for performance catalyst solutions (PCS). These two factors partially offset the losses incurred by the US dollar strengthening against major foreign currencies and lowering of lithium carbonate prices.

Additionally, we estimate Albemarle’s operating income margin to reach 30.4% by 2023. Furthermore, in 2024, this financial metric will increase by 34.1%, primarily due to rising lithium prices and sales volumes as a result of increased production, the development of electric vehicles, optimizing labor costs, improving mining efficiency, and The weakening of the US dollar against other foreign currencies.

According to Seeking Alpha, Albemarle’s Q3 EPS is expected to be $2.17-$5.29, which is 10% below the consensus estimate for Q2 2023. Meanwhile, according to our model, Albemarle’s EPS would be $4.58, a decline of $38.9. % compared to last year.

Additionally, the company’s non-GAAP P/E [TTM] 4x, which is 67.97% lower than the sector average and 84.14% lower than the last five years’ average. Meanwhile, Albemarle’s non-GAAP P/E [FWD] 5.19x, which is one of the factors indicating its conservative valuation by financial market participants during a period of continuously increasing demand for electric cars in the world.

Unlike many companies in the materials sector, Albemarle’s debt is relatively low, allowing it to attract significant interest from institutional and retail investors as the world transitions from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to electric cars.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Albemarle had total debt of approximately $3.66 billion, an increase of $1.11 billion compared to 2021. Due to significant growth in EBITDA over the last two years, the company’s total debt/EBITDA ratio dropped to below 2.95x. Up to 1.01x.

conclusion

Albemarle Corporation is one of the leading companies in the global specialty chemicals market.

Albemarle’s share price has fallen more than 25% in the past six months due to concerns among financial market participants about a sharp decline in the company’s margins in the second quarter of 2023 and the high growth rate of lithium supply in recent weeks. She has come.

We believe some of the main risks to the company’s financial position are continued downward pressure on lithium prices due to the sluggish Chinese economic recovery and a sharp increase in US domestic debt, which could ultimately reduce demand for new electric vehicles. short term.

However, while Mr. Market is extremely pessimistic about Albemarle at this time, we believe the company will play an important role in the development of the rapidly growing battery market for electric vehicles. Furthermore, its management has continued to increase its dividend payments year after year for 29 years, providing another investment thesis that makes Albemarle an attractive asset over the long term.

We begin our coverage of Albemarle with an “Outperform” rating for the next 12 months.

