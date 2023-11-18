Is a sustainable, profitable supply chain within reach?

Extremely inefficient—that too often describes the state of our global supply chains. With 90 percent of trade worldwide dependent on shipping and $13 trillion spent on logistics annually, the industry is a massive one. Yet, it lacks data-based decision support and information sharing – problems associated with the complex web of hundreds of thousands of companies involved in the movement of goods. Even with large-scale container ships moving goods, the industry struggles to track and manage their journey.

What’s the issue? Important Concept in Drama: Understanding leads to action. And the right data, visibility and analytics are critical to gaining the necessary understanding. Seeing data together in the context of location on a map provides that visibility and creates a natural analysis to help plan and make better decisions. Supply chain leaders agree. The McKinsey survey concluded that only when executives have a clear picture of each supply link can they manage their networks effectively.

McKinsey identified three factors as essential to avoiding supply chain disruptions: visibility, scenario planning and reliable data. Global leaders in manufacturing, distribution, and retail take a geographic approach to all three. By incorporating time and space into the analysis of asset movements, geographic information systems (GIS) technology provides valuable insights and analysis for correcting supply chain inefficiencies, streamlining operations, and managing risk.

Modern shipyard aerial view and communication network concept. Logistics. Industry 4.0. factory , [+] Automation. getty

gaining real time visibility: It sounds simple, but logistics companies need to know the exact location of containers and assets at any time. Ledger-based systems suffer from latency and require manual data stitching from disparate sources. This makes it difficult to track goods and increases the risk of missing important delivery dates. But real-time visibility from sensor data layered on GIS maps can empower cargo owners with the insights they need to make proactive decisions and avoid disruptions. The falling costs of sensors and connectivity are prompting more companies to invest in adding technology to their shipping containers.

A major IT company took real-time visibility to another level, creating a GIS-powered digital twin of its service supply chain. Technology helps this Fortune 100 company gain visibility and scenario planning to deliver fast and effective support despite global complexity.

Unlocking efficiency and potential: Profitability in logistics is directly related to efficiency gains. This suggests that, by optimizing asset utilization, logistics companies can achieve significant cost savings. For example, the implementation of location-based routing and sequencing at a major shipping company resulted in 235 million fewer miles traveled per year, increasing efficiency and reducing environmental impact.

Cutting-edge location and data management technology is creating this more profitable and flexible supply chain. Recently Esri and science of where Podcast, Dan Pimentel, President and CFO of ESP Logistics Technology, discussed this topic with John Lenahan, head of the Global Commercial Services team at ESRI.

“It has to be a technology solution,” Pimentel said. “Once you start considering time and space for properties flowing through the environment, it is the most powerful identifier for those items.”

Pimentel noted the need for standardized datasets across the industry, which will require extensive change management and coordination among multiple stakeholders. With or without that standardization, using location as a unifying factor can bridge the gap between different datasets and enable better analysis.

Environmental impact and sustainability: There’s more at stake than revenue loss. Improving efficiency in logistics also has a positive environmental impact. Reduction of miles driven and optimization of asset utilization contribute to reducing pollution levels, especially in major port cities and regions that are heavily dependent on logistics activities.

“When you think about it, there are 17 million containers in the world, 37 million commercial trucks in the U.S. alone and 5,300 ocean carriers,” Pimentel said. “Knowing the location of these assets and putting them in a better position to maximize their utilization… companies can increase capacity by as much as 20 percent.”

predictive spatial analysis: Another feature of GIS technology is the ability to reveal predictive efficiency insights such as analyzing whether a supplier’s reliance on fossil fuels will become cost-prohibitive if oil prices rise. GIS modeling can show the feasibility of suppliers switching to clean energy based on locally available resources, and whether those changes will significantly reduce carbon emissions. This information can guide next steps for manufacturers and retailers – new partnerships, product strategy adjustments, or equipment investments – with greater accuracy and efficacy. GIS-driven analysis also incorporates external data such as wildfires or climate forecasts to test suppliers’ resilience against events such as extreme heat or sea level rise.

Enhanced awareness helps suppliers enhance operations against potential threats, while empowering manufacturers and retailers to protect their supply chains by working with producers who are actively managing climate risks.

future supply chains: As we wrap up 2023, it’s important to note that 70 percent of retail sales occur from October to December. The goods being sold now are available because of plans made nine months ago. Even with this lead time, supply chain disruptions persist and late seasonal goods, even if only a day or two behind schedule, end up in the discount bin.

In short, the logistics industry is ready for a transformation, leading to faster planning, better utilization of assets, more sustainable and efficient operations and much less disruption. Real-time visibility through the integration of simple sensors and advanced location technologies like GIS will be fundamental to this transformation.

