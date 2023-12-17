Is a Santa Claus Rally Inevitable in the Crypto Market? Know everything here

As the year comes to an end, crypto enthusiasts are keenly eyeing the possibility of a Santa Claus rally in the markets. Meanwhile, a number of factors, both positive and risky, are at play in shaping the potential trajectory of digital assets.

Notably, with the recent dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve on Bitcoin spot ETF speculation, the crypto market is poised for significant movements. Let’s look at the factors fueling anticipation and potential headwinds to the festive rally.

Crypto market’s Santa Claus rally: Anticipation grows amid looming risks

The crypto market, similar to traditional financial markets, is buzzing with speculation about a Santa Claus rally. Recent dovish comments from the US Federal Reserve regarding maintaining the current interest rates have instilled confidence. With three rate cuts projected in 2024, which is in line with the Fed’s 2% inflation target, investors are optimistic about favorable market conditions.

Along with this, the ongoing speculations regarding the approval of Bitcoin Spot ETF have gained momentum creating a sense of assurance among investors. The anticipation of a regulated ETF may increase institutional participation.

Furthermore, as market analysts have suggested, the recent decline in crypto prices presents an opportunity to buy on dips. Investors are eyeing potential gains during the festive season, which could potentially trigger a Santa Claus rally.

Ultimately, the upcoming Bitcoin halving event has boosted investor confidence. As a positive catalyst, this could contribute to the much-awaited Santa Claus rally in the crypto market.

Also Read: BONK Price Notes Monthly Increase of 750% More Than DOGE and SHIB

What is the Bitcoin Santa Claus Rally? a closer look

As December begins, the crypto community is abuzz with speculation about a potential ‘Bitcoin Santa Claus Rally’, similar to the remarkable surges seen in 2013 and 2017. This concept, in particular, is gaining popularity on social media, suggesting a surge in the festive season. Bitcoin’s market cap is similar to the traditional “Santa Claus rally” seen in the stock market.

So, let’s take a look at the historical data that made the term popular. In December 2013, the value of Bitcoin increased from $1,000 to an impressive $1,147 per coin. Similarly, during the 2017 holiday season, Bitcoin experienced a significant surge, rising from $8,500 to nearly $20,000.

However, skeptics recall the 2021 holiday season, where Bitcoin peaked at $69,000 in November but suffered a decline in December. Ending the year at $46,000, the episode continued to cast doubt on the credibility of the Santa Rally.

Still, Bitcoin remains the highlight of the Santa Claus rally, keeping the crypto community on the edge of their seats as the year comes to a close.

A glimpse of the crypto future

Looking ahead to 2024, there is optimism looming on the economic horizon, fueled by the Federal Reserve’s positive outlook. If the Fed’s projections come to fruition, the flow of cheap money into the market could lead to a sustained rally.

Furthermore, the return of whales from holiday mode could serve as an additional catalyst for price gains. Amidst these expectations, the eagerly awaited Bitcoin spot ETF approval and the impending Bitcoin halving event have also boosted market confidence.

Also read: Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest extends sale of Coinbase and GBTC

Source: coingape.com