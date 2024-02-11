Is a recession imminent? The Fed's leading indicator, which has not been wrong since 1966, provides a clear answer.

When examined over the long term, Wall Street’s three major stock indexes – widely followed Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and depending on the development nasdaq composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) — has increased in value without failure.

But it’s a different story when the lens is limited to just a few months or maybe a few years. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite, like the US economy, can be completely unpredictable over short time frames. In fact, all three stock indices have traded in bear and bull markets in consecutive years since the beginning of this decade.

Truth be told, there is no perfect forecasting tool or ideal blueprint that can tell investors or economists with 100% accuracy what stocks or the US economy will do next. Nevertheless, there are some predictive tools and money-based metrics that are strongly correlated with changes in the stock market and/or the US economy over extended timeframes.

One of these indicators, a key tool of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, has an unparalleled track record of predicting recessions in the US economy.

Image Source: Getty Images.

Is America going to have a recession?

At the moment, the US economy is progressing well. US GDP is growing on an annual basis and the labor market appears healthy, with the unemployment rate hitting a low of 3.7% in January. But everything may not be as it seems.

Every month for the past 65 years, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Recession Probability Tool has used the spread (the difference in yield) between the 10-year Treasury bond and the three-month Treasury bill to determine how likely a recession is. There is a possibility. Shape the next 12 months.

Generally, the Treasury yield curve slopes upward and to the right. That is to say, bonds maturing in 10 or 30 years should have a higher yield than Treasury bills maturing in one year or less. The longer your money is tied up in interest-bearing securities, the higher the yield should be.

the story continues

But from time to time, when investors are clearly concerned about the near-term outlook for the US economy, the yield curve inverts. As its name suggests, this occurs when short-term bills yield higher yields than long-term bonds. The greater the yield-curve inversion, generally the more likely it is that a recession will take shape.

Let me make one thing clear: A yield-curve inversion does not guarantee that a recession is imminent. There have been reversals where recessions did not materialize. However, every recession since World War II Was Before yield-curve inversion. This has been a necessary ingredient for the economic downturn.

US Recession Probability Chart

Over the past year, we have seen the sharpest yield-curve inversion in nearly four decades. Not surprisingly, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Recession Probability Tool believes there is a 61.47% chance of a recession occurring by or before January 2025. While this is not a guarantee, nor is it the most likely recession on record, it is one of the most likely recessions to occur since the early 1980s.

The Fed’s key recession indicator doesn’t have a perfect track record of predicting recessions — but it’s pretty close. Despite the possibility of a recession exceeding 40% in October 1966, no recession occurred. But since this inaccurate forecast in 1966, every time this recession probability tool has exceeded the 32% probability of a recession, it has happened shortly thereafter. With a reading of 61.47%, the writing would appear to be on the wall is bearish. Very This is likely to occur in 2024 based on the forecasted indicator.

A recession could be particularly meaningful for the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite as these indices have historically performed poorly after an official recession has been declared by the National Bureau of Economic Research. Although the US economy and the stock market function independently of each other, corporate earnings are often affected when US economic activity slows or reverses.

If the NY Fed’s recession tool proves accurate, and a recession occurs in 2024, a massive drawdown in equities is not out of the question.

Image Source: Getty Images.

Patience is a virtue and a money maker on Wall Street

To be fair, the Fed’s recession probability tool is just one of about a half-dozen indicators and economic data points I’ve examined recently that suggest trouble could be on the way for stocks. A decline in M2 money supply, tighter lending standards for banks, and historically high valuations are all examples of metrics that have a strong correlation with stock market declines.

However, patience and perspective can change everything when putting your money to work on Wall Street.

To state the obvious, we will never know ahead of time when stock market corrections and/or bear markets will begin, how long they will last, or how severe these declines will ultimately be. But based on what decades of history has shown us, we also know that recessions and stock market declines are both short-term phenomena.

In the 78 years since the end of World War II, the US economy has gone through 12 recessions. Nine of these contractions resolved on their own in less than a year. None of the remaining three lasted more than 18 months. By comparison, almost every period of expansion can be measured over several years. Put another way, the US economy spends a disproportionate amount of time expanding.

It’s a similar story on Wall Street. Although the S&P 500 has endured 40 double-digit percentage corrections since the early 1950s – an average of one major decline every 1.85 years – we have seen every one of these declines ultimately wiped out by a bull market.

This “disproportionate bullishness” can also be seen in the average length of bear and bull markets for the benchmark S&P 500.

Last June, researchers at Bespoke Investment Group released a data set that examined the length of bear and bull markets in the S&P 500 since the beginning of the Great Recession in September 1929. While the average bear market is stuck around only 286. Calendar days, or about 9.5 months, the typical bull market since the late 1920s has lasted 1,011 calendar days, or about two years and nine months.

Although stock market declines, bear markets and even downturns may be temporarily unpleasant, these are short-term events that ultimately prove to be a boon for patient investors. Even though there is a possibility of a recession in 2024, there is no reason to worry for long-term investors.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter he has run for more than a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisorhas almost tripled the market.*

They reveal what they believe 10 best stocks Buy now for investors…

View 10 Stocks

*Stock Advisor returns are as of February 5, 2024

Sean Williams has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Is a recession imminent? The Fed’s leading indicator, which has not been wrong since 1966, provides a clear answer. Originally published by The Motley Fool

Source: finance.yahoo.com