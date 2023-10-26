Is a new bull market coming? There’s a better question to ask here

Warren Buffett’s advice to most people trying to save money is to buy a low-cost S&P 500 index fund. Basically, he’s saying buy the market – and, well, just keep buying it. If you’re wondering when the next bull market is coming, or when the next bear market is coming, you’re no closer to following the advice of the Oracle of Omaha. Here’s what you really need to ask yourself.

The market is… changing

If you are going to invest in the stock market, one thing you will have to get used to is uncertainty. One day the market goes up, the next day it goes down. There always seems to be a good reason for the variability, but sometimes it’s a matter of hindsight being 20/20. Predicting what’s going to happen is, to be kind, a difficult endeavor.

And yet investors still can’t help themselves, as they ponder whether a new bull market is beginning or whether a recession is on the way. The implication is that if you have a crystal ball you will be able to buy the right investments to get rich fast. But if it were that easy everyone would be doing it.

Timing market movements is so difficult that even Buffett says you shouldn’t bother. What is more important is to survive in the market for the long term. The word “long-term” is really important here. This doesn’t mean weeks, months or years. This means decades. If you expect to hold a stock only for a short period of time, you can’t really benefit from the long-term growth of a company or the market as a whole.

From punting to picking

That’s why Buffett says you should buy an S&P 500 index fund and just keep adding to it. You get the benefit of broad market growth without having to do the heavy lifting of selecting individual stocks. Sure, you’ll never outperform the market, but you won’t underperform it either. And if you stick to the option with a low expense ratio, you keep your costs low, too.

Yes, you have to deal with the inherent fluctuations in the market. But it’s also an opportunity, because you’ll basically be dollar-cost averaging. When the market is down, you will buy more. When the market is high you will buy low. Overall, your average purchase cost will be lower. If you reinvest your dividends, you’ll also compound the income you earn, increasing the number of shares you own over time.

That said, your investment goals may not align with the total return approach that is implicit in Buffett’s advice. For example, your goal may be to generate passive income for a living. In that case, an S&P 500 Index ETF with a dividend yield of only 1.5% may not be the right choice for you. That’s fine – but don’t ignore the main advice about long-term investing contained in Buffett’s suggestion.

If income is your goal and you plan to generate it by owning individual dividend-paying stocks, find great companies, buy them when they appear attractively valued, and hold them for the long term. Keep. A quick and dirty way to get started here is to find companies with a long history of annual dividend increases (like the Dividend Kings) and buy when their yields are historically high, which is when their shares are cheap.

Of course, you’ll want to dig deeper into the companies to make sure they’re a good business before you jump in. But the basic idea is that a strong dividend history can only be built by a strong company. This is why Benjamin Graham, the father of value investing, suggested something nearly identical to this approach in his investing classic. intelligent investor, Also note that Graham was one of Buffett’s primary influences.

If you’re looking for some examples, try looking at black hills (BKH 0.35%), Texas Instruments (TXN -3.49%), and Medtronic (MDT -0.78%). All three have been out of business for some time, but they are in good business and have a strong history of success. Oh, and historically high yields indicate this might be a good time to initiate a position if you intend to hold stocks for decades. It’s also worth highlighting that each of these stocks comes from a different sector (utilities, technology and healthcare respectively), proving that you can create a diversified portfolio with this approach.

throw in the market-timing towel

It’s interesting to watch Wall Street move, but it’s almost impossible to predict where it will go next. And even if you get it right once, you probably won’t be able to repeat that success enough times to make it worth the effort to continue. It is better to find an investment approach that works for you (long-term investing in broad-based index funds or individual stocks) and stick to it at all times. It may not be as exciting, but it is likely to be more profitable in the long run.

In other words, instead of asking where the market is going next, ask what kind of investments you would like to own “forever.”

Source: www.fool.com