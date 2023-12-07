Is a Bitcoin (BTC) Crash Imminent? Two things to keep in mind (analyst)

TL;DR

Bitcoin’s high and potential correction: Bitcoin surges to over $44,000, a 19-month high, with some analysts warning of a potential correction despite the current bullish trend. market sentiment: The Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index suggests excessive greed, which could be a harbinger of a market correction due to overly optimistic or uninformed investing. optimistic long-term forecast: Prominent figures such as Max Keizer and Adam Back predict substantial future growth for Bitcoin, with potential targets ranging from $100,000 to $700,000.

Is BTC Price Set for a Correction?

The price of the primary cryptocurrency has skyrocketed recently and reached a 19-month high of over $44,000. And while some believe this is the start of a bullish trend that could take the asset to a new ATH, there are potential setbacks that investors should be wary of.

Popular analyst Ali notes Bitcoin’s progress, underline Optimism for BTC has reached its highest level since June. However, the expert also warned that the leading digital asset “is contrarian and does not always follow the crowd.” Having said that, future traders should be wary of a potential price correction.

Another indicator worth watching is the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index. The metric has been in the “greed” or “extremely greedy” zone for the past two months, indicating bullish sentiment among investors and traders. The results are based on several elements such as social media interactions, surveys, market momentum, volatility and others.

However, increasing greed among people may indicate that some individuals jump on the bandwagon due to the FOMO (“fear of missing out”) effect and without doing due diligence. In other words, when investors are becoming too greedy, the market may decline.

It is worth noting that in the last few hours, the price of BTC has fallen significantly and has reached a low of around $42,900. The subsequent rally took the valuation to the current level of around $43,300.

What happens if BTC’s rally continues?

On the other hand, some analysts and experts believe that investors should not expect a serious decline in Bitcoin in the near future. American film producer and vocal supporter of the primary cryptocurrency – Max Keizer – recently argued that BTC could experience a so-called “God Candle” that could send its price soaring to $100,000. He also predicted that the asset would reach an “implied, hash-adjusted price of $375,000.”

“It will literally shock the world. And the Bitcoin singularity will be upon us,” he said.

Robert Kiyosaki (best known as the author of the best-seller “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”) and Adam Back are other prominent figures who outlined a bright future for Bitcoin. The latter speculated that BTC could potentially surpass the market capitalization of gold and reach an astonishing $700,000.

It is worth noting that the cryptocurrency still has a long way to go to reverse the yellow metal. The market cap of the former is currently around $850 billion, while the latter is around $14 trillion.

There are also several important events that will take place at the end of December. They can have a significant impact on the price of Bitcoin. For more information, watch our latest video here:

source: cryptopotato.com