WASHINGTON (AP) — The IRS said Tuesday it is going to waive penalty fees for people who failed to pay taxes totaling less than $100,000 per year for tax years 2020 and 2021.

The agency said about 5 million people, businesses and tax-exempt organizations — most of whom make less than $400,000 a year — will be eligible for the relief starting this week, totaling about $1 billion.

The IRS temporarily suspended mailing automated reminders to pay overdue tax bills during the pandemic through February 2022, and agency leadership says the pause in automated reminders is due to the decision to waive failure-to-pay penalties. There is a reason behind.

“Due to the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, these reminders typically would have been issued as a follow-up to the initial notice,” the IRS said in a statement.

“Although these reminder notices were suspended, failure to pay penalties continue for taxpayers who have not paid their bills in full in response to initial delinquency notices.”

While the IRS plans to resume sending normal collection notices, Tuesday’s announcement is intended as a one-time relief measure based on the unprecedented disruption caused by the pandemic, IRS officials said.

“This was an extraordinary time and the IRS had to take extraordinary steps,” IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel told reporters. He said the change will be automatic for many taxpayers and will not require additional action.

Taxpayers are eligible for automatic relief if they filed a Form 1040, 1041, 1120 series or Form 990-T tax return for year 2020 or 2021, owe less than $100,000 per year in back taxes, and have an initial balance between February -Received due notices December 5, 2022 and December 7, 2023.

If people pay the fine for not paying, they will get a refund, Werfel said in a call with reporters. “People need to know that the IRS is on their side,” he said.

Fatima Hussain, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com