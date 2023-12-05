IRS whistleblower to testify behind closed doors amid Biden impeachment inquiry

The IRS whistleblower who alleges the federal investigation of Hunter Biden was politically influenced is testifying behind closed doors Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee.

Gary Shapley, who led the IRS portion of the Hunter Biden investigation, and Joseph Ziegler, a 13-year special agent within the IRS’s Criminal Investigation Division, will sit for a closed-door hearing during the committee’s executive session Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. time

IRS official says he was disappointed DOJ didn’t bring charges against Hunter Biden for the 2014, 2015 tax years.

According to the committee, whistleblowers are prepared to discuss information “protected under Internal Revenue Code section 6103”, meaning the information relates to the confidentiality of tax returns.

Supervisory IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley, left, and IRS criminal investigator Joseph Ziegler are sworn in while testifying during a House Oversight Committee hearing related to the Justice Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Shapley and Ziegler have been accused of political influence over prosecutorial decisions during the Hunter Biden investigation, which began in 2018.

Shapley said that “at every stage” of the investigation, decisions were made that “had the effect of benefiting the subject of the investigation.”

And Ziegler has said that Hunter Biden “should have been charged with a tax felony, not just tax abuse” and that communications and text messages reviewed by investigators “are consistent with what President Biden was saying about not being involved.” Were, the opposite may be “Hunter’s overseas business dealings.”

House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Ziegler also alleged that federal investigators “did not follow normal procedure, conducted the investigation slowly, and imposed unnecessary approvals and barriers to effectively and efficiently investigating the case,” adding that prosecutors had been involved in the investigation of some of Hunter Biden’s adult children. Interrogations and interviews were blocked.

Shapley also said that David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney for Delaware who was leading the investigation, had requested special counsel authorization but was denied and told he had no time to pursue charges against the president’s son. The investigation did not have “ultimate authority” to escalate.

Weiss was appointed as special counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland in August.

Weiss acknowledged during her interview before the House Judiciary Committee last month that she was not granted special counsel authority in the Hunter Biden investigation by the Justice Department despite initially requesting that status, but she told investigators that she had received that status. The decision was not explained. “Denial in any way, shape or form,” according to a transcript of his testimony reviewed by Fox News Digital.

The closed session in Ways and Means comes a week before Assistant U.S. Attorney Leslie Wolf is ousted by the House Judiciary Committee after being subpoenaed last month.

Her deposition, scheduled for Dec. 14, comes after Shapley alleged that Wolf tried to block investigators from asking questions related to President Biden during the years-long federal investigation of Hunter Biden.

Hunter Biden, son of United States President Joe Biden, at the J.K. Caleb Boggs exits the Federal Building. (Celal Gans/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Specifically, Shapley alleged that Wolf worked to “limit” questioning related to President Biden and made explicit references to Biden as a “father” or “big man.”

Wolf reportedly said there was “no specific criminality in that line of questioning” related to President Biden, which Shapley said “bothered the FBI.”

In October 2020, Wolf reviewed an affidavit for a search warrant of Hunter Biden’s residence and “agreed that probable cause had been achieved,” Shapley testified. However, Shapley said Wolf ultimately would not allow a physical search warrant on the president’s son.

Shapley said Wolf determined “there was enough probable cause to warrant a physical search, but the question was whether the juice was worth the squeeze.”

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Wolf reportedly said that “optics were a motivating factor in the decision whether or not to execute a search warrant,” Shapley said, adding that Wolf agreed that “a lot of the evidence in our investigation came from former Vice President Biden’s guest house.” Will be found in.” , but said there was no way we could get it approved.”

Shepley said Wolf also allegedly informed her legal team ahead of the planned search of Hunter Biden’s storage unit.

Wolf’s testimony at Ways and Means and the Judiciary comes as part of the House’s impeachment inquiry into President Biden.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., are leading the investigation as the House gathers evidence Is and is considering whether to draft. Articles of Impeachment against President Biden.

James Comer, R-Ky. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)

Committees are investigating alleged politicization of the federal investigation of Hunter Biden. They are also investigating the Biden family’s foreign business dealings and whether the president was directly involved in or benefited from those ventures.

President Biden has repeatedly denied any involvement in his son’s business dealings.

Hunter Biden has been accused of making false statements in a gun purchase; Making false statements relating to information required to be maintained by a federal firearms licensed dealer; and one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

President Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on October 10, 2023. (Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in October.

Weiss’ investigation continues.

Hunter Biden was subpoenaed to appear for testimony before the House Oversight Committee on December 13.

