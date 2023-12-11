IRS tax demands to take money from victims of FTX bankruptcy

(Bloomberg) — U.S. authorities will take money from victims of fraud-tainted crypto firm, FTX Trading Ltd., unless a judge rejects the government’s demand for $24 billion in unpaid taxes, the bankrupt company said in a court filing. Did.

The two sides will debate in court Tuesday over the best procedures to determine how valid the Internal Revenue Service’s claim is. FTX wants to set up an expedited schedule to estimate the claim; The IRS has argued that its audit is ongoing, so asking the judge to estimate how much tax FTX might owe is inappropriate.

“This Alice in Wonderland argument has no support in law,” FTX said in its filing.

The company said in court papers filed Sunday that moving forward with a court-supervised assessment process would show that FTX has lost money in its three years of operation, so it likely won’t have to pay any large amounts to the IRS. And any money it may be forced to pay will harm FTX’s victims, the company said.

The US said in court papers that federal officials will eventually amend the $24 billion claim so that at least some of it can be reclassified as low-priority, unsecured debt.

“The government is not looking for a windfall profit, only to determine the true amount of tax liabilities,” federal lawyers said in the filing.

Last month, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted of massive fraud, leading to the closure of his FTX exchange. The company filed for bankruptcy last year after Bankman-Fried agreed to hand over control of its empire to restructuring professionals. Since then, advisers have been tracking assets and trying to untangle the complex web of debts owed to various creditors, including clients who put cash and crypto on trading platforms.

According to court documents, FTX administrators have so far recovered approximately $7 billion in assets, including $3.4 billion worth of crypto.

The case is FTX Trading Ltd., 22-11068, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

