IRS rejects more than 20,000 refund claims for pandemic-related tax credits

Starting this week, ineligible taxpayers will begin receiving copies of Letter 105C for denied claims.

Later this month, the IRS will unveil a “Voluntary Disclosure Program” for taxpayers with inaccurate ERC filings.

IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel speaks during an IRS event in McLean, Virginia, on August 2, 2023.

The IRS is sending more than 20,000 rejection letters to taxpayers who incorrectly claimed pandemic-era tax breaks as the agency continues its crackdown on “suspicious” filings.

Created to support small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Employee Retention Credit, or ERC, is worth thousands of dollars per eligible employee. However, the tax break created a wave of companies charging small businesses with falsely claiming the credit — and the agency temporarily stopped processing new filings in September amid a “surge of suspicious claims.” done.

“Given the aggressive marketing we saw with this credit, it’s no surprise we’re seeing claims that clearly fall outside legal requirements,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a statement.

Starting this week, ineligible taxpayers will begin receiving copies of Letter 105C for disallowed claims. Later this month, the IRS will unveil a “voluntary disclosure program” for taxpayers who incorrectly claimed the credit. The agency is rejecting filings from entities that did not exist or that did not pay employees during the eligibility period.

“The action we are taking today is part of initial steps in our compliance work in this area,” Werfel said. “More letters will be issued in the near future, including both rejection letters and letters demanding the return of funds claimed and received in error.”

The announcement comes less than two months after the IRS unveiled a special clearance process for small businesses that incorrectly claimed the credit to avoid repayment, interest and penalties.

