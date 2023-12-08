IRS rejects 20,000 taxpayers' claims for lucrative small business tax credit

The IRS is taking action against small businesses that have improperly filed returns claiming lucrative pandemic-era tax credits.

The agency sent 20,000 correspondence letters disqualifying these taxpayers from claiming the Employee Retention Credit, or ERC. Officially known as Letter 105C Claim Denials, the letters targeted two types of filers who were ineligible: entities that were no longer in existence or had a claim period between March 13, 2020, and December 31, 2021. Businesses with no paid employees during.

This was the agency’s first batch of rejection letters to taxpayers in an expanded effort to deal with erroneous or even fraudulent claims of the ERC credit.

“Given the aggressive marketing we saw with this credit, it’s no surprise we’re seeing claims that clearly fall outside the legal requirements,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in the press release. “The action we are taking today is part of initial steps in our compliance work in this area, and more letters will be issued in the near future, including rejection letters and refunds of funds claimed and received in error. “Includes demand letters.”

The prevalence of inaccurate ERC returns – particularly around the basic eligibility requirement – ​​increased the agency’s concerns over ERC pop-up firms that were aggressively marketing the credit to unsuspecting small businesses, many of which were eligible for the credit. Were ineligible for.

“Anytime you have a line of credit issued, you’re going to have some unscrupulous individuals who will try to take advantage of it,” said Eric Hilton, national director of compliance at AlliantGroup and former IRS deputy chief of criminal investigations. division, told Yahoo Finance.

Expanded efforts to expose questionable ERC claims

The IRS is increasing ERC compliance efforts over its concerns.

The first attempt was made in September when the tax agency put a halt to filing for the credit. It then asked small business owners to review pending claims and voluntarily withdraw any pending claims in October. Now, the agency is launching a wave of rejection letters to ineligible businesses.

“This is a part of their overall compliance strategy to deal with this larger situation,” Hilton said. ,[The IRS] The moratorium was brought in to filter out the employee retention credit issue so that they actually receive a valid claim.”

It’s no surprise that the IRS is committed to combating ERC fraud, as the payouts to businesses can be huge.

According to the Journal of Accountancy, since 2020, the IRS has received approximately 3.6 million ERC returns, with more than 600,000 ERC applications in the pipeline, with refund payments totaling $230 billion. The value of the outstanding applications is estimated to be $90 billion to $100 billion.

Hilton said the estimated total value of the 20,000 rejection letters sent was $2 billion to $10 billion of applied credits, as he estimated some of the letters were to taxpayers making claims of $100,000 to $500,000.

Daniel Werfel said the 20,000 ERC rejection letters sent are initial steps in the IRS’s ERC compliance work and more letters will be issued in the near future. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) (Associated Press)

The agency has also found fraud related to ERCs totaling $3.4 billion and opened 252 investigations involving $2.8 billion in potential scams as of the end of July.

The IRS has also created a withdrawal program for taxpayers to request and withdraw any claims. This option is for filers who have an ongoing application but have not received a refund or for filers who have received a refund but have not yet deposited it. This option comes without any penalties or fees from the tax agency.

“They are treated as if they never filed,” the IRS website says.

The IRS has clearly warned taxpayers of ERC mills and their practices this year. They are often Internet pop-up shops without prior CPA or accounting experience and aggressively solicit small business owners to claim the ERC credit. They get a significant cut of the tax refunds their clients receive, so they are incentivized to convince unqualified and uninformed business owners to file for the credit.

Experts on the matter previously told Yahoo Finance that the IRS is likely building criminal cases against some of these ERC Internet companies that are filing numerous ineligible claims. But whether the IRS can take back nonqualified refunds paid remains difficult.

“The IRS will probably start looking at getting that payment back,” Hilton said. “But it may be a challenge because a lot of businesses have to actually spend those funds.”

