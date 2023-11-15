IRS Raises Gift and Estate Tax Exemption Limits – Here’s How Much You Can Give Without Paying

ShapeCharge/Getty Images

There’s a saying that it’s better to give than to receive, and giving assets to your loved ones while they’re still alive is a great way for them to enjoy the benefits immediately – and for you to see them improve their lives.

In 2024, Americans will have even more reasons to give, as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has raised the limits on gift and estate tax exemption amounts to their highest exclusion amount ever.

People with large estates should always consider gifting during their lifetime as a strategy to help minimize taxes by using the annual gift and lifetime gift and estate tax exemptions.

Annual gift tax exclusion increased

Currently, you can give up to $17,000 a year to any number of people without being subject to taxation. This will be increased to $18,000 for 2024. For married couples, beneficiaries will be given $36,000 tax-free starting next year.

Lifetime Gift Tax Exemption

Additionally, the IRS has announced that the lifetime estate and gift tax exemption will increase to $13.61 million in 2024. If a gift exceeds the annual limits ($17,000 this year, $18,000 in 2024), it does not automatically trigger a gift tax. The difference is simply taken from the individual’s lifetime exemption limit and no tax is owed.

For example, if you were exceptionally generous and bought your friend a car for $20,000, you’ll exceed the $17,000 annual limit for 2023 by $3,000, but you won’t owe extra taxes. Using IRS Form 709, you will report the gift and deduct $3,000 from your lifetime exemption of $12.92 million for this year. If you were planning such a gift in 2024, you would subtract $2,000 from your $13.61 million limit.

Giving to non-US citizen spouse

According to the legal professionals at Morgan Lewis, gifts between two American spouses are virtually unlimited (one couple has $25.84 million in estate tax exemptions and anything exceeding this limit will only be taxed upon the death of the surviving spouse).

But gifts to a non-US citizen, even if they are a US resident, fall under different scope and are subject to the annual tax exclusion amount. The annual amount you can give to your spouse who is not a U.S. citizen will increase to $185,000 for 2024, up from $175,000 for this year.

Barring an extension or new legislation, the lifetime estate and gift tax exemption will return to the pre-2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act level of $5.49 million at midnight on December 31, 2025. Therefore, it is important to address your gift-giving plans now, so that you and your loved ones can not only take advantage of the wealth while both parties are alive, but also take advantage of the tax breaks that come with giving.

