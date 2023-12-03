IRS penalty for underpayment increases to 8% – nearly triple what it was 2 years ago

Internal Revenue Service penalties for tax underpayment have nearly tripled since 2021, leaving gig economy workers and consultants at greatest risk of owing big bucks to Uncle Sam.

According to The Wall Street Journal, starting October 1, the IRS will now charge 8% interest on estimated tax underpayments, up from 3% two years ago.

The penalty largely applies to paid workers who don’t have taxes withheld and who fail to make estimated quarterly payments before filing their taxes in April.

Workers who have taxes withheld will still be hit with the new higher penalty if they don’t correctly calculate and pay taxes on any additional income, as will people who earn higher-than-expected dividend payments. .

Taxpayers who change their withholdings to get more weekly cash also could get into trouble, said Carla Dennis of La Palma, Calif., an enrolled agent.

Since 2021, the penalty for underpayment of taxes has tripled. getty images

“It’s a broader problem: getting them on a payment plan, setting a budget so they’re never in that situation again,” she said.

The increased penalty came after the IRS collected $1.8 billion in underpayment penalties from about 12.2 million Americans in fiscal year 2022, the newspaper reported.

According to the IRS, the penalty can be avoided by paying at least 90% of your tax bill before filing, or less than the $1,000 difference – whichever amount is greater.

Anyone can avoid penalties by paying at least 90% of their tax bill before filing. getty images

Taxpayers who paid 100% of last year’s tax bill will also be spared — that figure increases to 110% for people who earn more than $150,000 or married taxpayers who file separately and make at least $75,000. Are.

“As we approach the end of the year, this is a cautionary tale for people to think about. Are you where you need to be?” Joseph Doerer, a CPA and certified financial planner at Mezzasalma CPA in Tinton Falls, NJ, told the Journal.

Warren, NJ marketing executive Sameet Durg found out the hard way about the penalties when he was hit with a four-figure underpayment penalty on top of his already huge tax bill because he failed to make any of the estimated payments.

“Now I pay attention to taxes throughout the year. I don’t want a big hit in April,” Durg, a client of Doerer’s, told the newspaper.

Source: nypost.com