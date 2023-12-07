IRS issues warning about emerging tax season scams

Barron’s Roundtable panelists discuss how you can adjust your 2023 portfolio for success in 2024.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Taxpayers and tax professionals are being warned to be wary of emerging scams and protect sensitive information as filing season approaches.

IRS issued warning to taxpayers As it celebrated National Tax Protection Awareness Week in collaboration with its Security Summit partners. The Security Summit includes 42 state tax agencies as well as other entities associated with the tax community – including tax preparation firms, software developers, payroll and tax financial processors, tax professional organizations, and financial institutions. The tax filing season is expected to begin in mid-January 2024.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said, “Identity thieves are relentless and use a variety of techniques,” adding that he would “urge people to be careful with their personal information and be wary of email and text scams.”

“With people eager to get the latest information about refunds or other issues during tax season, scammers will routinely pose as the IRS, a state tax agency or others in the tax industry. “One must be incredibly cautious about what may be an elaborate trap by scam artists, especially during filing season,” Werfel said.

The IRS, state tax agencies and other entities in the tax community are warning taxpayers about scams ahead of tax filing season. (Photographer: Timothy Fadek/Bloomberg via Getty Images/Getty Images)

The IRS noted that identity thieves will also use recent news events and tragedies in an effort to trick taxpayers.

Another common tax season scam involves being contacted by identity thieves. tax professional Posing as new, potential clients via email or phone in order to gain access to a company’s systems, which may enable them to file a false tax return to secure a refund.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel warned, “People should be incredibly cautious about unexpected messages that may be an elaborate trap by scam artists, especially during filing season.” ((Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc. via Getty Images)/Getty Images)

Taxpayers should be alert about phishing emails sent by fraudsters Claiming to come from the IRS or any other legitimate entity, such as a state tax organization or financial firm, that tries to lure unsuspecting victims with promises of fake tax refunds or false charges of tax fraud.

Similarly, “smishing” messages sent via text message have emerged as a similar technique and may claim that the taxpayer’s account has been placed on hold or a “solution” to restore the recipient’s account. You can send a fake unusual activity report with.

“Individuals should never respond to tax-related phishing or smishing or click on URL links,” the IRS said. “Instead, scams should be reported by sending a copy of the email or text/SMS as an attachment to [email protected].”

Unexpected emails or text messages from the IRS or other official tax community sources may be from fraudsters and may contain malware or ransomware. (iStock/iStock)

The IRS notes that it initiates most contact through regular mail, so taxpayers should not receive unexpected messages by email, text or social media about a bill or tax refund.

Participants at the IRS Security Summit also reminded taxpayers and others to never click on any unsolicited communications that claim to be from the IRS or any other entity in the tax community because such links can be dangerous. secretly load malware On the device in use. It can also allow malicious hackers to load ransomware that prevents the device owner from accessing their system or files.

Source: www.foxbusiness.com