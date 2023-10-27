IRS extends comment period for crypto reporting regulations amid increased public interest

In response to the widespread interest and concern generated by its proposed crypto reporting rules, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has decided to extend the comment period by an additional two weeks.

The move gives stakeholders more time to express their opinions with a new deadline of November 13, 2023. Earlier, stakeholders were required to submit comments on the proposed rules by October 30, 2023.

IRS gives extra time for public input

The Treasury and IRS have announced a two-week extension to the comment period on their proposed crypto reporting rules. This update, announced in an Oct. 25 Federal Register document, gives stakeholders more time to respond.

The feedback deadline has been extended to mid-November in response to significant public interest in the rule since its August announcement.

The proposed rules focus on defining “brokers” in the crypto industry, which includes trading platforms, payment processors, digital asset-hosted wallet providers, and individuals who create or issue digital assets.

In particular, individual miners and validators in the crypto industry have received relief as they have been exempted from being classified as “brokers”. However, if the proposed rules are adopted, additional compliance requirements would be imposed on crypto companies, raising concerns among industry participants.

Lawrence Zlatkin, vice president of tax at Coinbase, expressed his concerns about the proposed rules, calling them “incomprehensible and unnecessarily burdensome” due to the new reporting requirements.

He also noted that the IRS could face potential data overload, including from transactions with “zero or negligible taxable income” under the proposed rules.

Proposed Crypto Reporting Regulations

On August 25, 2023, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service introduced proposed rules to improve clarity and compliance for digital asset taxation.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel emphasized that these rules are intended to eliminate confusion, establish clear reporting guidelines, and promote compliance with tax laws.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of preventing the misuse of digital assets to conceal taxable income, especially among high-income individuals.

Under the proposed rules, crypto brokers would have to follow the same regulatory standards as securities brokers. This includes filing information returns and providing payee details for all customers and merchants.

Additionally, Treasury is proposing the introduction of a new Form 1099-DA, which is explicitly designed for clients and customers to report non-employment income from digital assets. The measure aims to assist taxpayers in effectively managing their tax obligations, providing them with a clear understanding of their digital asset-related tax liabilities.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com