Once SBF stepped down, FTX’s new leadership scoured the bankrupt exchange’s database, looking for misplaced and poorly labeled assets.

Months later, John Jay Ray III and his team have managed to extract approximately $7 billion in assets, almost half of which are in cryptocurrencies.

IRS wants its share

However, FTX’s new team is not the only team keeping a close eye on the notoriously mismanaged finances – tax authorities are also keeping an eye on the matter. Additionally, the IRS – which has already submitted two amendments to the original claim – points out that the tax audit is still in progress, and the full figure owed is subject to change.

Originally, the IRS claimed that FTX owed a whopping $44 billion. This amount was eventually revised to $24 billion across all entities of the FTX empire.

The bulk of the reportedly unpaid taxes relate to unpaid partnership taxes – in the amount of $20.4 billion – with payroll and other income tax obligations making up the balance.

repeated pushback

FTX originally attempted to dismiss the entire claim late last month, arguing that the tax bill is a pie-in-the-sky figure that far exceeds its earnings. Additionally, the tax returns filed by Ernst & Young on behalf of FTX Group were also rejected by the IRS.

The original dismissal attempt was, apparently, rejected by the court.

FTX has now filed a second document, stating that not only are the figures inaccurate, but they will also effectively ensure that its creditors will never get a red cent back.

“This argument of Alice in Wonderland has no support in law. Like any other claimant in Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the IRS must provide a specific basis for its claims, along with supporting documentation.[…], Debtors are not expected to dispute that an office equipment seller that says it provided an unspecified number of desk chairs is owed $24 billion, and that it allegedly has a huge tax liability. Same is true for what no one (including the IRS) can explain or support. ,

The IRS and FTX will face off in court today, December 12. It’s worth noting that it appears that FTX is no longer ready for a complete dismissal.

Instead, the exchange is hoping for more accurate – or at least better documented – figures filed by the US tax regulator. FTX’s lawyers argue that the current figure is “far in excess” of the now-bankrupt crypto platform’s earnings.

