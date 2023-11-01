IRS announces retirement contribution limits will increase in 2024

Retirement savings limits are increasing.

The IRS says the amount you can set aside for retirement is increasing. In 2024, individuals can contribute up to $23,000 to their 401(k) plans in 2024 – up from $22,500 for 2023. And those playing catch-up get a boost, too: The catch-up contribution limit for workers age 50 and older is an additional $7,500 for 2024.

The announcement was tied to cost-of-living adjustments for pension plans and other retirement-related items for tax year 2024. Here’s a look at some of the most common:

401(k) plans

The $23,000 limit applies to employee contributions made to 401(k) plans, or similar plans maintained by nonprofit and government employers—403(b) plans, most 457 plans, and the federal government’s thrift savings plan for workers . If you’re over age 50, you can use catch-up contributions to 401(k), 403(b), and most 457 plans, as well as the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan, to contribute up to $30,500 in 2024. Can.

Typically, these are pre-tax contributions made by workers to retirement plans. You’re probably already familiar with how it works in the beginning – you tick a box on the benefits form that allows you to put aside a portion of your earnings for retirement.

From a tax perspective, the benefit is two-fold: Earnings don’t count toward your current year income (which lowers your potential tax bill). And It becomes tax-deferred. When you reach retirement age, withdrawals are taxable (with some exceptions for money transferred directly to charity).

IRA Plans

The annual contribution limit to an IRA increased from $6,500 in 2023 to $7,000 in 2024 – this limit applies to the total amount contributed to your traditional and Roth IRAs.

IRA plans also allow catch-up contributions for individuals age 50 and older — $1,000 for 2024, for a total of $8,000 for workers age 50 and older.

With a traditional IRA, contributions are tax-advantaged. If you meet the criteria – that’s where these limits apply – contributions will be tax-deductible, resulting in a lower tax bill. Like a 401(k) plan, the earnings inside an IRA grow tax-deferred and are subject to tax when you make withdrawals.

In addition to contribution limits, phaseouts apply. This means that if during the year, you or your spouse was covered by a workplace retirement plan, your tax deduction may be reduced, or phased out, depending on filing status and income. Can be finished, until it is finished. Here are the phased-in limits for 2024:

For single taxpayers covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out limit increases to between $77,000 and $87,000 in 2024, from between $73,000 and $83,000 in 2023.

For married couples filing jointly, if the spouse making the IRA contribution is covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out limit increases to between $123,000 and $143,000 in 2024, to between $116,000 and $136,000 in 2023. Is.

For an IRA contributor who is not covered under a workplace retirement plan and is married to someone who is covered, the phase-out limit increases to between $230,000 and $240,000 in 2024, from between $218,000 and $228,000 in 2024. Is.

For a married individual filing a separate return who is covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out limit remains between $0 and $10,000 (those numbers do not change because they are subject to annual cost-of-living adjustments. are not).

Importantly, if neither you nor your spouse is covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phaseout of the deduction does not apply.

Roth IRA Plans

When it comes to taxes, Roth IRAs are treated very differently than traditional IRAs. Unlike a traditional IRA, contributions to a Roth IRA are not deductible. Reverse? Qualified withdrawals are generally tax-free, assuming you meet the criteria, including that you’ve had your account for five years and you’re age 59½ or older (with some exceptions. Are applicable).

As noted above, the annual contribution limit to an IRA increases to $7,000 in 2024, from $6,500 in 2023 – this limit applies to the total amount contributed to your traditional and Roth IRAs.

Income phase-outs also apply to Roth IRAs. For 2024, that number increases to between $146,000 and $161,000 for singles and heads of household, up from between $138,000 and $153,000 in 2023. For married couples filing jointly, the income phase-out limit increases to between $230,000 and $240,000 in 2024. Up from between $218,000 and $228,000 in 2023. And, like traditional IRAs, the phase-out limit for filing a separate return for a married individual contributing to a Roth IRA remains between $0 and $10,000.

SIMPLE Retirement Accounts

A SIMPLE IRA plan—SIMPLE means Savings Incentive Match Plan for Employees (not so simple, right?)—makes it easier for small businesses that aren’t currently sponsoring a retirement plan to contribute to an IRA. Are.

The amount individuals can contribute to their SIMPLE retirement accounts is increased to $16,000 in 2024, up from $15,500 in 2023. The catch-up contribution limit for employees age 50 and older participating in SIMPLE IRA plans remains an additional $3,500 for 2024. Total potential contribution for those over 50 is $19,500.

saver loan

Some taxpayers are able to claim a tax credit for making qualified contributions to an IRA or employer-sponsored retirement plan. The Saver’s Credit, also known as the Retirement Savings Contribution Credit, is targeted at low- and moderate-income workers.

In 2024, the income limit for married couples filing jointly is $76,500 in 2024, up from $73,000 in 2023. This limit for heads of household increases to $57,375 in 2024, up from $54,750 in 2023. And, for singles and married couples filing separately, the income limit is $76,500. The amount increases to $38,250 in 2024, from $36,500 in 2023.

defined benefit plans

Defined benefit plans are not as popular as they used to be – they are generally associated with old-school pensions. However, they still exist for some businesses that appreciate the employer deductions available for contributions.

In 2024, the annual benefit limit under a defined benefit plan will increase to $265,000, up from $275,000 in 2023.

QLACs

A qualified longevity annuity contract (QLAC) allows you to convert money into an annuity in a qualified retirement plan – such as your 401(k) or IRA. The dollar limit on premiums paid for QLAC was increased to $200,000 as part of the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 for contracts purchased or acquired on the exchange on or after December 29, 2022.

qualified charitable distribution

A qualified charitable distribution (QCD) allows you to transfer funds directly from your IRA to a qualified charity. Those amounts can be used to meet your required minimum distributions (RMDs) for the year and the donated amount is excluded from your taxable income – you don’t even have to itemize to do it.

The total amount of QCDs that you can exclude from your gross income increases to $105,000 in 2024, from $100,000 in 2023.

Additionally, as part of SECURE 2.0, you can make a one-time election for QCD for a split-interest entity. That amount was initially $50,000, but has been adjusted for inflation and will be $53,000 in 2024.

more info

More details about cost-of-living adjustments to retirement plans can be found in the official guidance, Notice 2023-75.

The official income tax brackets for 2024 are not available yet, but you can see estimates for next year here.

