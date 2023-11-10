IRS announces new tax brackets for 2024 – here’s what you need to know

The Internal Revenue Service announced Thursday that income tax bracket ranges and the standard amount Americans can deduct are both rising.

The moves – two of several adjustments based on rising inflation – mean taxpayers will have to earn more money to qualify for higher income brackets and their corresponding higher rates for the tax year 2024.

For example, the top rate of 37% would apply to individuals with annual taxable income more than $609,350 or married couples filing jointly earning more than $731,200. This is higher than tax year 2023 (taxes you owe in April), for which the limits were $578,125 and $693,750, respectively.

The standard deduction — a set amount of money by which you can reduce the income you’re taxed on if you don’t itemize — will increase to $14,600 for single filers in 2024, up from $13,850 in 2023. Is. The deduction for married couples filing jointly increased from $27,700 to $29,200.

Here’s how the new brackets will look for single filers and married couples filing jointly.

tax season reminder

When you read any news about changes from the IRS, it’s always beneficial to keep a few things in mind.

These are the marginal tax rates

The above chart should serve as a reminder that the US uses graduated tax rates. This means that the percentage you see attached to a particular bracket does not apply to your entire income. Rather, each portion of your taxable income, calculated by subtracting your standard or itemized deductions from your gross income, is taxed piecemeal as you climb the income ladder.

This means, for 2024, you’ll pay 10% on your first $23,200, then 12% on $23,201 to $94,300, and so on. In other words, someone with taxable income of $100,000 will fall into the 22% bracket in 2024, but their tax bill will be much less than $22,000.

Get your tax year straight

Tax years can be confusing. The changes announced by the IRS on Thursday are for tax year 2024, for which returns will be due in April 2025.

The tax year ends at the end of the 2023 year, and you have until Monday, April 15, 2024, to get your return.

Note the changes where they apply to you

Tax brackets and the standard deduction aren’t the only IRS provisions that keep up with inflation. There were many other issues that may or may not apply to your specific financial situation.

High net worth individuals would be wise to look into the alternative minimum tax (a filing convention for high earners) and increases in the estate tax exemption limit.

People with low to moderate incomes would see an increase in the earned income tax credit, valued at a maximum of $7,830 in 2024, up from $7,430 in 2023.

And if you’re still in the health insurance enrollment process for next year, note that the maximum you can contribute to a health care flexible spending account will increase to $3,200 in 2024, an increase of $150 from this year’s cap. Is.

Source: www.cnbc.com