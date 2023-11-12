New York CNN –

If you’re someone who likes to plan in advance on their taxes, the IRS this week released new inflation-adjusted income tax brackets and standard deduction amounts that will be effective for tax year 2024.

Translation: These are the numbers that will be relevant to the tax returns most Americans will file beginning in 2025.

The IRS makes inflation adjustments annually to tax brackets, the standard deduction and some other tax breaks. The changes are designed to protect taxpayers from the effects of inflation, said Alex Durante, an economist at The Tax Foundation. But the net effect of the changes will not meaningfully change an individual’s tax burden.

In other words, “inflation adjustment is not putting extra money in people’s pockets. If their inflation-adjusted income (also known as real income) increases by 7%, it is keeping them from facing higher taxes,” said Robert McClelland, a senior fellow at the Tax Policy Center. Wrote in a blog post.

For individuals filing separately and those married, the new federal standard deduction will increase to $14,600 next year, up from $13,850 this year.

For married couples filing jointly, the standard deduction will increase from $27,700 currently to $29,200.

And for those filing as head of household, the standard deduction will be $21,900, up from $20,800 today.

Most filers claim the standard deduction. Others will list their deductions because taken together, they add up to more than the standard deduction.

For example, if you’re a single filer and your mortgage interest, charitable contributions and the allowable share of your state and local income taxes come to more than $14,600 in 2024, you’ll likely itemize your deductions to save more on your taxes. .

There are currently seven tax rates in the US federal income tax code – 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%.

Each of those rates applies to a range of taxable income, also known as a tax bracket.

For tax year 2024, each of the seven rates will apply to the following new income tax brackets:

10%: Income up to $11,600 ($23,200 for married couples filing jointly)

﻿12%: Income over $11,600 ($23,200 for joint filers)

22%: Income over $47,150 ($94,300 for joint filers)

24%: Income over $100,525 ($201,050 for joint filers)

32%: Income over $191,950 ($383,900 for joint filers)

35%: Income over $243,725 ($487,450 for joint filers)

37%: Income over $609,350 ($731,200 for joint filers).

Taxable income, remember, is your gross income minus the various tax breaks you’re eligible for.

So, for example, let’s say you’re alone and Earn $100,000 a year but your taxable income drops to $75,000. The first $11,600 of that amount will be taxed at 10%. Your taxable income between $11,600 and $47,150 will be taxed at 12%. And your taxable income between $47,150 and $75,000 will be taxed at 22%.

If your employer gives you the option to contribute to a Flexible Spending Account, which lets you save tax-deductible income to cover out-of-pocket medical expenses in a given tax year, the IRS allows FSA participants up to $3,200. Will allow to save up to. in 2024, up from $3,050 this year.

And last week the IRS announced you’ll be allowed to save more in your tax-advantaged 401(k) and IRA, too.

For more information on these and other tax changes for 2024, visit IRS Tax-Inflation Adjustments.

