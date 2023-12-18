IRS announces January 16 deadline for taxpayers

By rafael pena

As the 2024 tax filing deadline approaches, the IRS is issuing a timely reminder to some taxpayers to take action by January 16 to avoid potential penalties. This early deadline is specifically for taxpayers who missed tax payments in 2023. By submitting payments on or before the January due date, individuals can avoid additional fees, which potentially result in an unwanted tax bill. hill,

While most individuals’ taxes are automatically withheld from their paychecks throughout the year, those who are self-employed or work as independent contractors are responsible for direct deposit of their tax payments each quarter. Are. January 16 marks the end of the fourth quarter and deadlines related to tax payments to the IRS, making it an important date for people who need to meet their financial obligations to the government.

According to the outlet, the IRS highlights that individuals who owed taxes in the previous year often face a similar situation at the end of the next year. Various factors contribute to this scenario, including failure to adjust tax withholdings, income received from non-wage sources such as dividends, or involvement in complex financial situations.

The scope of taxable income is broad, covering a range of financial flows. According to the IRS, taxable income includes, but is not limited to, unemployment income, refund interest, and profits from the sale of goods. Even workers participating in the “gig economy” are not exempt from the requirement to declare income earned through side hustles.

To facilitate the payment process and ensure compliance with tax obligations, taxpayers are encouraged to visit the IRS website for detailed information and guidance on making timely payments. While the general tax filing deadline for 2024 is still a few months away, this early deadline serves as an important checkpoint for those who want to avoid penalties and stay on top of their financial responsibilities. Want to stay.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com