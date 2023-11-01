IRS announces changes to 2024 retirement contribution limits

(Nexstar) – The Internal Revenue Service delivered good news for retirement savers on Wednesday, announcing that contribution limits for 401(k)s and other popular accounts will be higher in 2024.

The IRS increased the annual individual contribution limits for 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans and the Government Thrift Savings Plan by $500 to $23,000, citing the rising cost of living.

People who are 50 or older can contribute an additional $7,500 to those plans in 2024 as part of a catch-up contribution program, for a limit of $30,500.

These plans are typically designed for employees to deposit tax-deferred dollars into retirement accounts, reducing their total taxable income in the process.

IRA plan

IRA contributors will be able to invest $7,000, up from $6,500 in 2024, with the catch-up contribution limit set at $8,000 for those age 50 or older.

Raising contribution limits allows savers to set aside more money to meet retirement goals, something that is especially helpful for those who are trying to “catch up” later in their careers.

Along with contribution amounts, the IRS is also phasing out income limits for IRA holders:

For single taxpayers covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out limit has been increased from $73,000 and $83,000 to between $77,000 and $87,000.

For married couples filing jointly, if the spouse making IRA contributions is covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out limit increases from $116,000 and $136,000 to between $123,000 and $143,000.

For an IRA contributor who is not covered by a workplace retirement plan and is married to someone who is covered, the phase-out limit increases from $218,000 and $228,000 to between $230,000 and $240,000.

For a married individual filing a separate return who is covered by a workplace retirement plan, the phase-out limit is not subject to annual cost of living adjustments and remains between $0 and $10,000.

roth ira

Unlike tax-deferred plans, while Roth IRA contributors must pay taxes on the money coming in, they are in most cases able to withdraw the money tax-free after years of growth.

As previously stated, the 2024 Roth contribution limit increases by $500 from $6,500 to $7,000.

Roth IRA phase-outs based on income will also be more inclusive next year.

The limit for taxpayers who can contribute to a Roth IRA increases between $146,000 and $161,000 for singles and heads of household, an increase of $8,000. For married couples filing jointly, the income phase-out limit has been raised to between $230,000 and $240,000, a jump of $12,000. The phase-out limit for a married individual filing a separate return contributing to a Roth IRA is not subject to annual cost-of-living adjustments and remains between $0 and $10,000.

SIMPLE IRA and Saver’s Credit

SIMPLE for Employees, or the Savings Incentive Match Plan, allows small business employees and self-employed people to put money aside for retirement.

In 2024, SIMPLE contributors will be able to invest $16,000, up from $15,500.

For low- and moderate-income workers who qualify for the Saver’s Credit, also known as the Retirement Savings Contribution Credit, there will be new income limits next year: $76,500 for married couples filing jointly, Above $73,000; for heads of household, up from $54,750 to $57,375; and $38,250 for singles and married individuals filing separately, up from $36,500.

The IRS has published a detailed description of the changes for 2024 on its website.

