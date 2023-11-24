IRS announces 2024 tax brackets

It’s nearing the end of 2023, and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced new income tax brackets for 2024, allowing people to plan ahead for their 2025 filing.

The IRS updates the seven income tax brackets annually, changing their ranges to account for inflation. He also increased the standard deduction and made other amendments based on laws passed by Congress.

In addition to income tax brackets, dividend tax brackets, 401(k) and other retirement plan contributions, health savings account (HSA) limits, Flexible Spending Account (FSA) maximums and other items have changed.

new income tax brackets

The income tax threshold was increased by 5.4%, less than last year’s 7% increase, but still higher than usual.

The IRS changes the brackets annually using a formula based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to address the effects of inflation. The changes prevent taxpayers from moving into higher brackets and being taxed more without any real increase in purchasing power. Such a scenario can occur when incomes rise at a rate less than inflation.

The seven brackets were established by the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 2017. In the US, federal taxation is progressive, meaning that higher income results in a higher percentage of taxation. The rates are 10%, 12%, 22%, 24%, 32%, 35% and 37%.

The brackets for individual single taxpayers are summarized below.

37% for income over $609,350

35% for income over $243,725

32% for income over $191,950

24% for income over $100,525

22% for income over $47,150

12% for income over $11,600

10% for income of $11,600 or less

Bracket for married couples filing jointly.

37% for income over $731,200

35% for income over $487,450

32% for income over $383,900

24% for income over $201,050

22% for income over $94,300

12% for income over $23,200

10% for income of $23,200 or less

marginal tax rate

A common myth about tax brackets is that all income is subject to the highest tax bracket, but this is wrong. Each tax rate applies to income within a specific bracket.

For example, if a person earns $50,000 a year, the first $11,600 is taxed at 10%. After that, the 12% rate is valid up to $47,150. The remaining part of the salary is taxed at 22%. As a result, the effective or marginal tax rate is lower.

“It’s important to note that the marginal tax rate does not apply to your entire income, only to part of that bracket,” says Ross Dugas, PhD, of Scientific Financial. Understanding marginal tax rates will help you minimize lifetime taxes and understand when pre- and post-tax investments are more efficient.’

Change in dividend tax bracket also

As income tax brackets were indexed higher, dividend tax brackets also increased. However, unlike income tax rates, only three rates exist for qualified dividends: 0%, 15%, and 20%. Most taxpayers will pay 0% or 15%. Nonqualified dividend rates are the same as ordinary income.

The brackets for individual single taxpayers are summarized below.

0% for income up to $47,025

15% for income over $47,025

20% for income over $518,900

Bracket for married couples filing jointly.

0% for income up to $94,050

15% for income over $94,050

20% for income over $583,750

Standard deduction increased

Additionally, for married couples filing jointly, the standard deduction was increased 5.4% to $29,200, making it more attractive than itemizing for many. This amount is $1,500 more than in 2023. But individual single taxpayers get a deduction of only $14,500, which is $750 more than this year.

Ross Blount, CFP, CRPC, Springbok Wealth Partners, tells Dividend Power, “The standard deduction is generally better than itemized deductions for most people. This is because the standard deduction exceeds itemized deductions for most taxpayers. However, if you have a lot of deductible expenses, it may be better to itemize your deductions.

Retirement plan contribution limits are higher

The IRS also typically increases retirement plan contribution limits each year. For 2024, 401(k) participants cannot contribute more than $23,000, up from $500 for 2023. Similarly, most 403(b) and 457 plans have a limit of $23,000. Additionally, the annual contribution to an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) is now $7,000 in 2024, up from $6,500 this year.

Pre-tax contributions to a regular 401(k) are a way to reduce current taxes because they are tax-deferred until withdrawals are made. Contributions to a Roth 401(k) are made with after-tax dollars, and gains grow tax-free. The differences between the two should be researched and discussed with a financial advisor before making a decision.

Similarly, a traditional IRA is created with pre-tax money compared to a Roth IRA. Whether a Roth or traditional IRA is better depends on the individual’s financial situation, and it is often best to consult a financial professional.

Higher HSA and FSA maximums

HSA and FSA programs help Americans manage and pay for health care expenses. In 2024, the maximum amounts for both were indexed sequentially higher.

HSAs are beneficial for workers with high-deductible health care plans. To take advantage of an HSA, the individual deduction must be at least $2,800, an increase of $150 from 2023, but down by $200 from $4,150. Additionally, the family deductible amount must be between $5,550 and $8,350, which is $200 and $450 more, respectively.

Employees contribute to an FSA by having pre-tax dollars deducted from their pay. The limit increases from $150 to $3,200 in 2024.

New tax brackets and the bottom line

The annual inflation adjustment protects taxpayers from losing purchasing power through increases in income tax brackets and other categories. The last two years saw a remarkable growth of 7%, followed by a growth of 5.4%. In addition to the above, there are changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit, Alternative Minimum Tax, estate tax exemption, child tax credit, and gift tax exclusion. Taxpayers should check the IRS declaration for all details.

