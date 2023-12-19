Irreplaceable Debuts Passport Gaming Wallet in 'Gods Unchained' and More – Decrypt

Blockchain gaming startup Immutable on Tuesday announced the official launch of Immutable Passport, a universal sign-on and wallet solution that aims to simplify access to online games and marketplaces for players.

Immutable Passport provides users with a single identity and wallet that allows them to easily move digital assets, achievements, identities, and funds across multiple crypto games and marketplaces. The company claims that the product eliminates much of the complexity traditionally associated with signing up for and joining blockchain games.

Following a beta launch earlier this year, Immutable Passport has been integrated into five crypto games and marketplaces for this official rollout – including Gods Unchained, Blockchain Golf, Bleacher Report’s Watch2Earn, TokenTrove, and AtomicHub.

Combined, Immutable says there are more than 500,000 registered users on those games and the marketplace. Immutable Passport works with the company’s Immutable X scaling network on Ethereum. The company is also developing an advanced scaling network for games called Immutable zkEVM, which is based on Polygon’s zkEVM technology.

Passport works by providing players with passwordless sign-on and automated wallet creation without having to take possession of their private keys or assets. The product is now open for integration by additional game studios and developers.

Irreversible cited internal research that shows Passport users are more than twice as likely to complete signup and onboarding compared to traditional email and wallet methods. The company sees the product as important to address the high dropout rate among potential players during initial signup.

A screenshot of the irrevocable passport. Image: Irreversible

“It’s incredibly disappointing to spend countless hours creating a great game only to lose potential players due to a complex and cumbersome sign-up process,” Robbie Ferguson, president and co-founder of Immutable, said in a release.

“That’s why our developer partners love Immutable Passport,” he added. “It drives user acquisition, optimizes transaction conversion rates, and gives players a seamless, seamless experience that enables them to explore new worlds and participate in new economies like never before.”

To encourage adoption, Gods Unchained — a competitive card game with collectible NFT cards — is offering free in-game cosmetic NFT items to players who use Passport to sign up before December 31. Are. Gods Unchained recently teamed up with Amazon Prime Gaming. Offer free in-game items to Prime subscribers.

Editor’s note: This article was written with the help of AI. Edited and fact-checked by Andrew Hayward,

Source: decrypt.co