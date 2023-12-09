IronWave partners with OMA3 to set standards for the metaverse and NFTs

New York, NY, December 09, 2023 -Standards are an important factor in the emerging NFT and metaverse sector.

IronWave joins OMA3’s mission to reaffirm its commitment to setting standards to ensure that virtual lands, digital assets, ideas and services are highly interoperable between platforms and transparent to all communities.

OMA3 focuses on setting standards to accelerate innovation in the metaverse and NFT space. The Ironweave team has deep experience in standards-based industries across diverse sectors such as insurance, fintech, and enterprise software.

A notable example of their domain expertise is the work of CEO David Iseminger, author of several technology books, including a well-regarded For Dummies series.

This series has helped thousands of people understand complex technology topics.

Who are the members of OMA3?

OMA3 members include influential projects like NEAR Protocol, Decentraland, Dapper Labs, Mintable, The Sandbox, and others.

The IronWave team looks forward to learning from and working with these industry experts in the coming months and years.

What IronWave aims to achieve with OMA3

Contribute creative ideas to create a standard that benefits the many people who are not yet part of Web3.

Support the creation of intelligent standards that allow projects to fully dedicate time and resources to their individual projects.

Play an integral role in creating standards that the industry can follow.

Lead the movement to develop a Web3 ecosystem based on better, more equitable online experiences.

The promise of Web3 will be realized when the Web3 experience is as good or better than Web 2.

IronWave is committed to the work of the OMA3 alliance members, who create some of the most important projects in Web3 gaming, NFTs, identity, dApp development, and more.

Source: businessnewsthisweek.com