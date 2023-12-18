IRLAB has submitted a request for a Phase 2 closeout meeting with the FDA for the Phase III-ready mesdopatam program.

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / December 18, 2023 / IRLAB THERAPEUTICS (STO:IRLAB-A) (FRA:6IRA) GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN, December 18, 2023 – IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB (NASDAQ STOCKHOLM: IRLAB A), The company, which is discovering and developing innovative treatments for Parkinson’s disease, today announced that the company has submitted a request for a Phase 2 completion meeting with the US FDA for its Phase III-ready mesadoptam program. This is an important milestone in the preparation to launch the Phase III programme.

The purpose of the end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the US FDA is to ensure alignment with the regulatory agency and set the path for Phase III. As part of the end-of-Phase 2 meeting, the US FDA reviews the adequacy of safety and efficacy in previous non-clinical and clinical studies, and evaluates plans to proceed to Phase III Does. In addition, the US FDA may also consider whether any additional information is necessary to support a future marketing application. According to the guidelines, the US FDA will respond to the request within 14 calendar days and schedule a Phase 2 closeout meeting within 70 calendar days of receiving the meeting request. IRLAB will notify the meeting date when determined by the US FDA.

“I am impressed that IRLAB, in close collaboration with international expert advisors, has been able to produce the briefing book based on extensive data, including important studies conducted by Ipsen, in less than four months. I am proud of this achievement. “We are delighted to now reach this important milestone – submitting the request for the second phase meeting,” said Gunnar Olsson, CEO of IRLAB.

IRLAB is working closely with US consulting groups Clintrex, a clinical and regulatory strategy consultant; and Proforma Group (PPG), IRLAB’s regulatory agent, to develop the strategy for the Phase III program and the briefing book for the end-of-Phase 2 meeting.

About Mesadoptam

The investigational drug mesdopatam (IRL790), a dopamine D3 receptor antagonist, is being developed as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD-LID). It aims to improve the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and those suffering from severe loss of involuntary movements that commonly occur after chronic levodopa. [NW1] Treatment. Approximately 25-40 percent of all people treated for Parkinson’s develop LID, which equates to approximately 14-2.3 million people globally across eight major markets (China, EU5, Japan and the US). Macedopatam also has potential as a treatment for Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD-P) and other neurological conditions such as tardive dyskinesia, representing an even larger market. Phase Ib and Phase IIa studies have shown a very good safety and tolerability profile as well as proof of concept with the potential for better anti-dyskinetic effects than current treatment options. A recently completed Phase IIb study with 156 patients showed that mesdopatam has dose-dependent anti-dyskinetic and anti-parkinsonian effects in combination with a tolerability and safety profile equivalent to placebo. The mesdopatam program is now in preparation for its third phase.

About IRLAB

IRLAB is discovering and developing a portfolio of transformative treatments targeting all stages of Parkinson’s disease. The company originated from Nobel laureate Prof. Arvid Carlsson’s research group and the discovery of the connection between brain neurotransmitters and CNS disorders. Mesadoptam (IRL790), in development for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Piracetam (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effects on balance and frequency of falls in Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, the company is also advancing three preclinical programs IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117 toward Phase I studies. The pipeline is powered by IRLAB’s proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information please visit www.irlab.se.

