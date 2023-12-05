Irish weight loss start-up announces UK expansion following successful funding round

AN Irish health tech start-up which offers a medically-led digital obesity clinic will expand its services into the UK next year.

Beyondbmi has raised €1million in seed funding, it announced today, following a funding round led by private investors and Enterprise Ireland.

This brings the total funding raised by the University College Dublin (UCD) spin-out to just over €1.5million in 2023.

Founded by medical doctor Dr Harriet Treacy and product designer Peter Lumley, with support from world-leading obesity scientists and clinicians, Beyondbmi is headquartered at NovaUCD in Dublin.

It offers clients a “unique approach to addressing obesity”, by using personalised medical interventions, community support, and cutting-edge technology.

“The platform has already made a substantial impact on the lives of its clients, referencing an average weight loss of 10 per cent at month six, demonstrating the effectiveness of the clinic’s comprehensive, wrap-around approach to obesity care,” the organisation explains.

Their latest funding injection will be used to further develop and expand Beyondbmi’s services, the organisation confirmed today, while revealing that they will be launching their digital obesity clinic service in the UK next year.

“Beyondbmi’s mission goes beyond weight loss, it focuses on the significant health gains its clients experience,” Beyondbmi CEO Dr Treacy said.

“These improvements range from increased mobility, reduced reliance on blood pressure medications, and a return to more active and engaged lives with their families.

“We have seen, on average, 30 per cent month-on-month growth in sign-ups since we began trading at the end of 2022.

“But more important than that, it’s the stories of our amazing clients and our incredible community that has consolidated the extent of the impact that we are having on people’s lives.”

Dr Treacy added: “This latest seed funding injection underscores the commitment of our investors to support Beyondbmi’s vision of providing accessible and effective obesity care that prioritises the well-being and quality of life of its clients.

“Beyondbmi also plans to expand operations to the UK in 2024, providing our innovative obesity care solutions to a broader international audience.”

The seed funding will be used by the company to invest in its mobile app, in order to provide clients with “more convenient access to their personalised obesity care plans and a supportive community”, they confirm.

They will also be hiring additional staff to scale its B2B offering, and to expand its clinician team.