Irish policymakers will lean on report to enforce upcoming EU health data law

As the European Parliament on Wednesday (13 December) adopted a proposal to create a European Health Data Space (EHDS) to improve access to personal health data across the bloc, Ireland has high hopes for the results of its implementation.

With the EHDS passing the European Council on November 6 and the Parliament earlier this week, the path has been paved for stronger legislation making it easier to exchange and access health data across the EU.

Sinead Keogh, director of BioPharmChem Ireland (BPCI), told Euractiv that the EHDS will “enable patients to access their data across borders, which will support more accurate diagnosis;” Policymakers will have access to trends to help make more informed decisions about the performance of health systems; And research and innovation organizations will gain access to massive data sets for analysis through national bodies supported by decentralized infrastructure.

“These data sets”, he said, “will provide insights to support the development of new innovative products and treatments, which will ultimately enhance European competitiveness.”

getting ready

But with such significant changes and impacts on the horizon, stakeholders are already preparing the ground.

EIT Health Ireland-UK published a new report on ‘Implementing the European Health Data Space in Ireland’, offering recommendations for policy makers on how to move forward.

The European Commission first published a proposal in May 2022 for a regulation creating the European Health Data Space (EHDS). The proposal identified the first of nine European sector- and domain-specific data spaces in its 2020 communication, ‘A European Strategy for Data’.

The EIT Health report took an Irish perspective focusing on secondary use of data for research and innovation and made recommendations across six dimensions of implementation: governance; Competence and skills; resources and funding; data quality; Closing the loop: the relationship between primary and secondary uses; Awareness, education, and communication: and how to move toward a data-driven culture in health care.

Speaking at the report launch, Sinead O’Connor, Assistant Professor of Emerging Technologies in Healthcare from the School of Medicine, Trinity College Dublin, said: “As each country is at a different stage of digital health record availability, the EHDS could be timely. Is.” Ireland can take lessons from European neighbors who are ahead on health data standardization and management.

Keogh said that from an industry perspective, it is important that the EHDS sets out clear definitions and can be aligned with other legal frameworks such as the AI ​​Act, the Data Act and the GDPR.

“The EHDS should specify the scope of electronic health data categories for secondary use, as well as take all necessary measures to preserve the confidentiality of IP rights and trade secrets that may exist in the datasets,” he said.

Research and Innovation “Gamechanger”

O’Connor pointed out that Ireland is a hub for medtech and pharmaceutical companies, with a highly educated workforce and renowned educational institutions. As such, “it can become a leader in innovation by using health data with sensors, nanotechnology, genomics and artificial intelligence, enabling better treatments and patients self-management of their conditions.”

Ellen Murray, head of public affairs at EIT Health Ireland-UK, told Euractiv: “The EHDS could be a game-changer for how health care is delivered and health research is conducted in Ireland and across Europe.”

She described the EIT-Health Ireland report as “providing a blueprint for policymakers preparing for implementation”.

But, for Ireland to move forward, “a significant cultural change is needed, from a focus on data security to further research to create a balance between data protection and data sharing that enables better patient care.” There will be a need to invest in digital technologies, as well as skilling the healthcare workforce,” she said.

ongoing conversation

The Council position developed the European Commission’s proposal in several thematic areas, including “clarity” on issues such as the scope of the regulation, alignment with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and criteria for granting access to electronic health data steering groups. done.

The President of the EU Council confirmed this in early December with Spanish Health Minister Monica Garcia, stating, “Digitization of health data in the EU brings potentially wide-ranging benefits for patients, medical professionals and the research community , yet it is unlikely to understand.”

Parliament adopted the proposal on Wednesday with 516 votes in favor, 95 against and 20 abstentions, and it will serve as its negotiating mandate for final talks with the European Council.

According to a press release after the vote, Parliament pushed for stronger privacy measures, including an opt-out system for secondary data use and mandatory explicit consent for sensitive data such as genetic information.

Furthermore, the Parliament wants to broaden restrictions on secondary use in areas such as labor and finance and ensure that shared data contributes to medical progress without falling under intellectual property rights.

The already existing infrastructure to facilitate cross-border exchange of electronic health data, MyHealth@EU, will be expanded, and EU countries will also be required to establish a digital health authority to implement the new provisions. Will happen.

(By Brian Maguire, edited by Vasiliki Angouridi | Euractiv.com)

Read more with Euractive

Source: www.euractiv.com