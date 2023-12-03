Irish company is spreading cheer and donations one day at a time

Tell us about yourself and your business

Incredible Socks is a fun, design-driven Irish apparel brand that strives to give customers the most comfortable socks they will ever wear while bringing joy through design. The business was created out of a desire to operate in a way that causes no harm to the planet and always turns a profit. Our socks are made from sustainable bamboo material – ensuring not only an extra level of comfort but also an extra level of care for our world. We work with Focus Ireland, Jigsaw and The Bombay Teen Challenge and support them in their mission by giving back through each of our sales. We currently have over 25 adult designs, 11 children’s designs and two sports socks. We also have some exciting new products lined up for early 2024.

Mark Carey, Founder of Incredible Socks. Photo by Peter Houlihan.

What is your goal?

While we are carbon neutral and use sustainable materials, packaging and processes. My dream for Incredible Socks is to achieve B-Corp status through our actions related to helping people, communities and the planet. I want to continue to pursue my philanthropic goals and continue to make as big an impact as possible with our charity partners. I’m delighted that Incredible Socks will be making a really positive difference to people’s lives here in Ireland and internationally. I am very committed to these missions as well as growing my styles, products and lines. One of the final five would be to see someone at an airport in Ireland taking off their shoes and spying a pair of incredible socks on a passenger’s feet!

Have you always wanted to work in fashion?

I knew I always wanted to do something creative and I love the process of designing socks. The more I work in the fashion industry and learn about it, the more I love it. I think people care a lot about what they wear and how their choices reflect their personality – being a part of this process and allowing people to add some fun to their step is really exciting and I love it. Inspires to design and develop new products.

What types of items do you stock?

socks! Lots of socks. Socks for him, her, them and them. Socks for adults and children. I design incredible socks with fun lovers, thrill seekers, laugh out loud lovers and excitement seekers in mind. I really want people to feel incredible when they wear Incredible Socks.

What new brands or items are on your radar?

Ireland is bursting with young designers, founders and entrepreneurs who are building their brands from the ground up. This is really exciting. I love Irish brands like Sun Drift that make eco-friendly outdoor products. ThanksPlants is a super plant-based food brand that is constantly innovating and adding great new products. I also think Ireland should be very proud of what Gym+Coffee is doing. I think this brand is on the verge of becoming Ireland’s answer to a business like Gymshark.

Was money/funding a concern when starting out?

I approached Incredible Socks because of the desire to be able to scale the business easily. I think this is the beauty of an e-com model. There are some regular operating costs but in general, with e-com, you are in control to turn marketing, product development, etc. on and off without any hassle. I initially made a fairly large personal financial investment to develop and order the product and launch the business. It’s always scary to stop a transfer when there are a lot of zeros in the numbers on the screen, but I’m sure it will pay off and it will come back to me.

The best business advice you have received

My dad always told me to make a plan. That said, even if the plan changes and no matter how many times it happens, there should always be one as the North Star. I read a lot of business books and listen to some great entrepreneur podcasts and a big thing that really impressed me is to never give up; If you believe in your idea, move forward with patience and determination and don’t stop until your dream becomes your reality. I think every business leader, founder, and entrepreneur needs to hear this.

Favorite Standing Style Accounts to Follow Online

I love these four accounts for sustainable style inspiration – Fionnuala Moran is all about sustainable shopping; Jo Linehan is always sharing great information about the fast fashion industry and trying to make better buys; PJ Kirby and Tara Kumar are always finding amazing things in charity shops. I love to see how they style them.

best fashion shopping

A few years ago, I bought a flatcap from Maggi’s. It was an impulse buy that didn’t disappoint. That hat comes everywhere. It’s the solution to cold days, wet days, bad hair days, haircut days, just waking up on a plane day – I don’t think I could live without it. It looks great.

Other sustainable Irish brands you love

I think the people at Fairley do a great job. Begley and Bowie are super too. I love what Fresh Cuts Clothing, Grown Clothing, and Mother Reusable are doing. All great, sustainable Irish brands.

Most useful learning since setting up business

You can’t be an expert in everything. Establishing, launching, and running a business involves a lot of expertise and combining many diverse skill sets. You can’t do it all. If the world of finance isn’t your cup of tea, hire a bookkeeper or accountant. If marketing and advertising are not your thing, save your money and mental anguish and hire an expert who can take your business forward. There are so many talented people in Ireland who can help you in your goals and mission. Surround yourself with great people and 1+1 will equal 3.

proudest moment ever

I’m very proud of Incredible Socks. When I see my socks and the logo, I get warm. I really love being able to donate to charity partners and I love supporting their activities and initiatives with every sale. When I see a customer has purchased a pair I always say out loud ‘Thank you, enter customer’s name’. I know people have a lot of choices and I’m so grateful for every customer and every purchase. I also feel very proud to see feedback and people liking the products I see.

I want my brand to be remembered… Always living from the heart, always having fun and always leading with sustainability and giving back is at the core of everything we do.

If I could dress anyone it would be… I personally like Nicky Byrne’s style. He dresses really well and I think he’s really thoughtful about what he wears. I would love to add some incredible socks to her collection. I also think someone like Jennifer Zamparelli would rock Incredible Socks. From mom to incredibly successful businesswoman she wears a lot of hats and I definitely have many styles to fit her busy life and shoe needs. I’m pretty sure a pair of my Strawberry Surprise designs would be great for her dancing with the Stars Sunday night dresses and heels!

Imagery via Mark Carey

Source: www.image.ie