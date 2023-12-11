Image Credit: IRENA

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has announced three recipients of the newly established NewGen Rising Stars Award., Designed to support young entrepreneurs.

Earlier this year, IRENA, in collaboration with Indian non-profit Social Alpha and Enel Foundation, launched the NewGen Renewable Energy Accelerator (NewGen) programme, which aims to empower youth to become active participants in the energy transition.

The first edition of the NuGen program featured 40 young innovators and entrepreneurs from 20 start-ups with renewable energy and clean tech solutions.

Innovators received training and mentoring to help them scale businesses, secure investment, implement their business plans and maximize climate impact.

The IRENA Newgen Award selected the eight best solutions from the accelerator program and gave those entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their ideas to potential investors and investment experts.

Three winners were selected from the eight finalists:

1st place: Climatenza Solar (India) – a company in the field of solar thermal technology with a special focus on industrial applications.

2nd Place: HD Photovoltaics (Argentina) – a youth-led startup that is developing new, affordable and sustainable building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) solutions that help families and businesses in rural areas access affordable, safe and sustainable energy. Is.

3rd Place: Apiro Energy Pvt Ltd (India) – India’s first clean energy start-up developing patent-pending commercially viable scalable vertical axis wind turbine technology for standalone, on-grid and microgrid energy solutions.

I congratulate its 3 winners @IRENANewgen Rising Star Award. For the first time we have launched incredible, climate-smart, #renewable The solutions young business leaders are developing. They are the real agents of stability #COP28, https://t.co/GQ9L5MO8NQ – Francesco La Camera (@flacamera) 10 December 2023

Manoj Kumar, Founder of Social Alpha, commented: “The climate crisis demands action, not just discussion; And innovation is a major catalyst for change. Now is the time for the world to move from talking about climate change to actively addressing it.

“Our hope lies in the hands of young entrepreneurs who are stepping up to lead climate action. At Social Alpha, we are committed to supporting the most impactful startups in their journey from lab to market.

